NBA Fans Predict The Lakers' Record In The Next 6 Games: "5-1 Is Very Realistic"

Credit: Fadeaway World

With the Los Angeles Lakers pulling off two consecutive wins, there is optimism that the season won't be as torrid as the 0-5 start they had.

After winning against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers notched up another win, this time in overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 120-117 win was orchestrated heavily by sharpshooter Matt Henry's three-pointer as it swished through the net at the buzzer.

Lakers fans have begun to hope, and also predict how the team would fare in their next six games, and given the momentum swinging their way, they were positive that LeBron James and Co. would see more wins and climb up the Western Conference ladder.

The Lakers' next six games see them take on the Utah Jazz twice and also lock horns against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

How Have The Lakers Toughest Opponents Fared So Far In The Season?

Take the Utah Jazz. The team is currently placed third in the Western Conference. While they did lose 100-103 to the Dallas Mavericks, they trounced the Memphis Grizzlies twice in as many games.

At the time of writing, they're 6-3 and are below the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers who are leading the West. The Lakers face Donovan Mitchell and his Cavaliers who are second in the East with a 6-1 run, just below the unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks.

The Kings (14th) and Clippers (11th) will be teams the Lakers are expected to win against including the 14th-placed Brooklyn Nets who have made a beeline for Ime Udoka as their head coach after firing Steve Nash.

While LA's 2-5 run isn't much to look at, their recent spunk and sharp defense might just help them vault the Jazz and Cavaliers' threat.