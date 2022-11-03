Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Says He Has Never Played With Dynamic Bigs Like Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen

Donovan Mitchell has been a revelation on the Cleveland Cavaliers as the team is enjoying a stellar start to their season. After making a massive offseason trade for Mitchell, the Cavs' young core of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley are really clicking together.

Garland spent some games out with an injury, prompting Mitchell to take a heavy load through the last few games. As a result, Mitchell is averaging career-highs in points, assists, and steals. The assists are crucial to the Cavs' offense considering they have 2 bigs in Allen and Mobley that need to be fed the ball, something Mitchell has been doing effortlessly. He has credited that success to the dynamic abilities of Allen and Mobley.

While many have taken this to be a shot at Rudy Gobert, Mitchell is simply stating a fact. Gobert is going to be in the conversation of the greatest defensive centers of all time, but nobody will hold him in high regard offensively. Allen and Mobley are mobile and younger, being able to provide more movement for Mitchell to find the right passes.

Are The Cleveland Cavaliers Contenders?

The form with which Cleveland has started the season would convince many of their elite status this season. They have had a lot of success without their All-Star point guard, Darius Garland, mainly due to Donovan Mitchell's versatility as a combo guard.

Mobley still has a lot of developing to do but he's already proving to people why he was touted as an All-Defense caliber talent coming out of the Draft.  His willingness to grow offensively is remarkable and will make him a 2-way nightmare on the court.

J.B. Bickerstaff has this squad playing fantastic team ball, with the supporting pieces playing their role perfectly, with Kevin Love in contention for Sixth Man of the Year for being a tremendous veteran off the bench. This team has all the ingredients for success. They might not need a year of marination and push towards the final product from this season onwards and bring a new era of success to the Cavs. 

