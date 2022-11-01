Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Grizzlies Getting Blown Out By Jazz: "Says More About Memphis Than Utah."

The Memphis Grizzlies finished as the No. 2 seed during the 2021-22 season, and there's no doubt that they were a competitive team that thrived due to the team's chemistry and defensive ability.

Prior to their game against the Utah Jazz, the Memphis Grizzlies were 4-2, and it is clear that the team has had a good start to the season. However, the Grizzlies were recently blown out by the Jazz, which was unexpected, since most people would agree that the Grizzlies are the better team.

The Utah Jazz are 6-2 to start the season, a surprising result considering that they were expected to be in the Victor Wembanyma tanking race this year based on their status as a rebuilding team. However, it is clear that the Utah Jazz still have talented players such as Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Malik Beasley that can still get them wins regularly.

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be able to bounce back from this loss, and still end up as a top-tier team in the Western Conference. They still have a lot of talent, and there is a chance they could end up getting to the Finals.

Ja Morant Feels As Though The Grizzlies Could Have Beat The Warriors If Fully Healthy

Many thought that the Memphis Grizzlies could have made the NBA Finals last season based on their defensive ability and their talent. However, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round. With that being said, part of the reason for the Grizzlies losing to the Warriors was an untimely injury to Ja Morant, and the young superstar claimed that he felt as though the team could have beaten the Warriors if they remained healthy.

“I felt like we had it,” Morant said. “That’s what I took from it. Injuries just hurt us.”

Obviously, we will never know what would have happened if Ja Morant stayed healthy because that series is in the past. However, the Memphis Grizzlies will have the opportunity to prove that they're a contender this year.

Hopefully, we see the Memphis Grizzlies win a championship during Ja Morant's time with the team. At some point, they will have to take the step from being a fun young team into a real championship-level team, and perhaps that will end up happening this season. Ja Morant looks like an MVP candidate thus far, and if he stays healthy, the Grizzlies can go far.

