Skip to main content

Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving

Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has become the source of a lot of heat for his social opinions very quickly into the 2022-23 season. After missing most of the 2021-22 season because of a refusal to get vaccinated, Nets fans hoped that Irving focuses on basketball this season and help the team to a championship in the final year of his contract.

Instead, Irving has endorsed an anti-Semitic film on Twitter and gone out of his way to not apologize for doing so. This has led to suspensions and personal statements being released by Adam Silver, but it has also led to many athletes and media members giving their opinions.

Shaquille O'Neal had a very comprehensive argument while explaining the error of Irving's way on Inside the NBA, but it has attracted ridicule from Kanye West, who has come to Irving's aid after having posted pictures of him earlier.

West came after former Nets' assistant Amar'e Stoudemire for criticizing Irving for his words as well. 

Attacking or criticizing anyone should be fair game but we have seen in Kanye's career that he will force himself into these situations even when no one asked for him. Kyrie hasn't mentioned Kanye in any of his statements or messages even once. West is also going through an anti-Semitism scandal for intentionally and repeatedly attacking the Jewish community on social media.

What Is Next For Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving is getting unanimously rejected by many of his brothers in the sports world. A new contract with the Brooklyn Nets seems completely out of the question, so will the team keep him on their squad until the end of the year to keep Kevin Durant happy?

Bill Russell has revealed that the Nets came up empty while discussing trade offers for Kyrie, meaning the league is trying to not get involved with Irving. His talent is so amazing that he will definitely find another job in this league, provided he doesn't continue to double down on anti-Semitism and provided he apologizes. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple Doubles
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple-Doubles

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."

By Lee Tran
Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Back On His Debut At Madison Square Garden: "Now That I've Been Around For 10 Years, I'll Probably Be More Scared Now."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Back On His Debut At Madison Square Garden: "Now That I've Been Around For 10 Years, I'll Probably Be More Scared Now."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
ad lavine
NBA Media

Western Conference GM Says Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To Bulls For Zach LaVine If They Get Fed Up With Him

By Lee Tran
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Getting Suspended By Nets: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Will Play For Them Again."

By Lee Tran
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
NBA Media

The Brooklyn Nets Have Suspended Kyrie Irving, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
kareem kyrie
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Kyrie Irving Over Current Controversy: "There's Little Hope That He Will Change..."

By Lee Tran
kyrie nash
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Disregarded Steve Nash's Playcalls 10 Times During One Of The Coach's Final Games With The Team

By Lee Tran
James Harden Completely Lost Marcus Smart With A Simple Stepback Move: "Smart Swimming To Another Planet."
NBA Media

James Harden Is Expected To Be Sidelined For A Month With Foot Tendon Injury

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To The Best Available Free Agents Right Now: "Miles Bridges Is Everything But Free"
NBA Media

Miles Bridges Has Pleaded No Contest To A Felony Domestic Violence Charge

By Lee Tran
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
NBA Media

LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"

By Orlando Silva
JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall
NBA Media

JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall

By Orlando Silva
Steve Kerr On How Hard Klay Thompson Can Be On Himself: “He’s Prone To Beating Himself Up When He’s In A Bad Shooting Stretch.”
NBA Media

Steve Kerr On How Hard Klay Thompson Can Be On Himself: “He’s Prone To Beating Himself Up When He’s In A Bad Shooting Stretch.”

By Orlando Silva
Mikayla Demaiter Wearing Michael Jordan's Space Jam Costume Goes Viral
Entertainment

Mikayla Demaiter Wearing Michael Jordan's Space Jam Costume Goes Viral

By Orlando Silva