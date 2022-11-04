Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has become the source of a lot of heat for his social opinions very quickly into the 2022-23 season. After missing most of the 2021-22 season because of a refusal to get vaccinated, Nets fans hoped that Irving focuses on basketball this season and help the team to a championship in the final year of his contract.

Instead, Irving has endorsed an anti-Semitic film on Twitter and gone out of his way to not apologize for doing so. This has led to suspensions and personal statements being released by Adam Silver, but it has also led to many athletes and media members giving their opinions.

Shaquille O'Neal had a very comprehensive argument while explaining the error of Irving's way on Inside the NBA, but it has attracted ridicule from Kanye West, who has come to Irving's aid after having posted pictures of him earlier.

West came after former Nets' assistant Amar'e Stoudemire for criticizing Irving for his words as well.

Attacking or criticizing anyone should be fair game but we have seen in Kanye's career that he will force himself into these situations even when no one asked for him. Kyrie hasn't mentioned Kanye in any of his statements or messages even once. West is also going through an anti-Semitism scandal for intentionally and repeatedly attacking the Jewish community on social media.

What Is Next For Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving is getting unanimously rejected by many of his brothers in the sports world. A new contract with the Brooklyn Nets seems completely out of the question, so will the team keep him on their squad until the end of the year to keep Kevin Durant happy?

Bill Russell has revealed that the Nets came up empty while discussing trade offers for Kyrie, meaning the league is trying to not get involved with Irving. His talent is so amazing that he will definitely find another job in this league, provided he doesn't continue to double down on anti-Semitism and provided he apologizes.