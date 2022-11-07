Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Being Pushed To Avoid Hiring Ime Udoka As Next Head Coach

Credit: Fadeaway World

In Brooklyn, the Nets are determined to turn their season around. After a slow start and some more drama involving Kyrie Irving, their season has already been invaded by chaos and distractions.

Of course, the Nets still aren't done making changes. After saying goodbye to Steve Nash last week, Brooklyn had plans to move forward with former Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

But in light of how his situation in Boston ended and Brooklyn's ongoing controversies, Nets owner Joe Tsai is reportedly being pushed to avoid hiring the 45-year-old as their next head coach.

League sources say there have been some "strong voices" urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets' intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash's successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.

Ime Udoka Is Out Of A Job After Receiving One-Year Suspension From Celtics

It is important to note that Udoka's situation isn't similar to Kyrie's in any way. While he did make some regrettable decisions, his mistakes involved personal matters between consenting adults.

Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season for violating the team policy due to his inappropriate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.



The woman also reportedly helped arrange Long’s move to Boston, and according to a TMZ report, she knows who the staffer is. Sources had told the outlet that her duties included managing travel for the coach and his actress fiancee to attend home games and away fixtures.



The Celtics said they were made aware of the situation involving their head coach over the summer and followed it up by conducting a thorough investigation. The team management said that no one else, including the woman involved, was disciplined or expected to have some action taken against them. The identity of the staffer has not been revealed.

While Udoka's lapse of judgment will not be appreciated by the fans, he is the best coach available to lead this broken and bettered Nets team.

Still, it makes sense that Joe Tsai would want to avoid hiring a guy with so much baggage amid their ongoing situation with Kyrie Irving.

So, it now appears that the Nets may be second-guessing their coaching selection, but it remains to be seen who they will ultimately bring in.

