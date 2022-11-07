Skip to main content

Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Being Pushed To Avoid Hiring Ime Udoka As Next Head Coach

Ime Udoka

In Brooklyn, the Nets are determined to turn their season around. After a slow start and some more drama involving Kyrie Irving, their season has already been invaded by chaos and distractions.

Of course, the Nets still aren't done making changes. After saying goodbye to Steve Nash last week, Brooklyn had plans to move forward with former Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

But in light of how his situation in Boston ended and Brooklyn's ongoing controversies, Nets owner Joe Tsai is reportedly being pushed to avoid hiring the 45-year-old as their next head coach.

League sources say there have been some "strong voices" urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets' intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash's successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.

Ime Udoka Is Out Of A Job After Receiving One-Year Suspension From Celtics

It is important to note that Udoka's situation isn't similar to Kyrie's in any way. While he did make some regrettable decisions, his mistakes involved personal matters between consenting adults.

Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season for violating the team policy due to his inappropriate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.

The woman also reportedly helped arrange Long’s move to Boston, and according to a TMZ report, she knows who the staffer is. Sources had told the outlet that her duties included managing travel for the coach and his actress fiancee to attend home games and away fixtures.

The Celtics said they were made aware of the situation involving their head coach over the summer and followed it up by conducting a thorough investigation. The team management said that no one else, including the woman involved, was disciplined or expected to have some action taken against them. The identity of the staffer has not been revealed.

While Udoka's lapse of judgment will not be appreciated by the fans, he is the best coach available to lead this broken and bettered Nets team.

Still, it makes sense that Joe Tsai would want to avoid hiring a guy with so much baggage amid their ongoing situation with Kyrie Irving.

So, it now appears that the Nets may be second-guessing their coaching selection, but it remains to be seen who they will ultimately bring in. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Being Pushed To Avoid Hiring Ime Udoka As Next Head Coach

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham and LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Calls Out The Bench After Loss To Cavaliers: "Guys Like Kendrick, Austin, Matt, JTA... They Gotta Step Up.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Drops Truth Bomb On His Mental State Ater 2-7 Start: "Every Year Is Its Own Challenge..."

By Nico Martinez
Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update
NBA Media

Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Disappeared In Loss To Cavs, Scored Just 2 Points In The Second Half

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Needs More Touches After He Takes Just 2 Shots In Second Half

By Nico Martinez
James Wiseman
NBA Media

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gets Real On Helping Struggling James Wiseman: "It's Gonna Take A Lot Of Reps And Time..."

By Nico Martinez
Isiah Thomas Indirectly Disses Kevin Durant With Latest Comments
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Indirectly Disses Kevin Durant With Latest Comments

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Says NBA Referees Have Been Telling Him They Are Missing Calls: "That's Been What They've Been Telling Me Over The Last Couple Of Years..."

By Nico Martinez
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."

By Nico Martinez
Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
NBA Media

Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

By Nico Martinez
The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins

By Lee Tran
The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac