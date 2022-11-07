LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Needs More Touches After He Takes Just 2 Shots In Second Half

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

As the best player on the Lakers and the youngest of L.A.'s big three, Anthony Davis is pretty important to his team. Both offensively and defensively, he sets the tone for L.A., using his big body and natural skillset to dominate the rim.

Unfortunately, Davis took just two shots after scoring 17 first-half points, leading to many questions after L.A.'s 114-100 loss to the Cavs on Sunday.

LeBron James Admits Anthony Davis Needs More Touches After Second Straight Loss

While some of the blame does ultimately fall on Davis, LeBron James made it a point to note how important it was to get his co-star more involved offensively.

(via ESPN)

Anthony Davis attempted just two shots in the second half of the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, dropping Los Angeles to 2-7 on the season.



"Obviously, it starts with AD and getting him more touches," LeBron James said afterward. "Our focal point is and always should be to make sure he touches the ball throughout the course of possessions, quarters, halves."



Davis was 4-for-5 from the field in the first quarter as the Lakers outscored an opponent (36-30) in the opening frame for the first time all season. Then Davis was just 1-for-2 in the second half as the Lakers scored 36 points in the third and fourth quarters combined.

It was a pretty glaring error on the Lakers' part, but head coach Darvin Ham also called on Davis to be more aggressive in his pursuits to get the ball.

"We have a playbook. We have a menu and a bunch of sets where AD can be featured," Ham said. "You have to just be organized. He's got my blessing to scream out, call his own number. We tried to get him going, tried to get Bron going on some post actions and some step-ups and pick-and-roll stuff. It's not like we're not trying. And sometimes the game dictates things to go in another way. They go on a run and then we're trying to play faster to try to possibly score more. So it's a lot of different variables that go into that. It's not like, 'OK, you're just not calling plays for AD.' That's not the case."

The fans murdered Davis tonight for going M.I.A. in the second act, but how is he supposed to get himself involved if he's not the primary ball handler? In reality, it falls on Russell Westbrook and LeBron James (along with coach Ham) to make sure AD gets his proper attention under the rim.

While Russ may have a different perspective on things, he has shown a willingness to adjust and adapt this season -- so maybe he'll start to pay more attention to Davis.

Either way, if the Lakers want to make something of this campaign, Anthony Davis is going to be the key to success.

