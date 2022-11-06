Anthony Davis Disappeared In Loss To Cavs, Scored Just 2 Points In The Second Half

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At 2-7 on the season, Lakers fans all around the world find themselves re-evaluating their ball club.

To start the season, it was Anthony Davis who was seen as the catalyst of this group, and his play was supposed to help lead the Purple and Gold to success. Instead, he has been okay, at best, and Sunday may have been his worst game yet.

After dropping 17 points in the first half, Davis went M.I.A. for the final 24 minutes, putting up just 2 points and 1 assist.

Lakers May Consider A Big Move With Anthony Davis If Struggles Continue

At 29 years old, Anthony Davis should be in the prime of his career. With a decade of experience under his belt, he's too good and far too tested to be pulling off a disappearing act like he did today.

Unfortunately, it has been the main story for Davis, who has struggled to be the dominant force he was in the 2020 bubble. Now, both fans and experts are wondering if the team is better off flipping him for someone else. A team like Chicago would be in the cards to make it happen...

Sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports speculated that if the Los Angeles Lakers get fed up with Anthony Davis, Chicago would be the top landing spot.



“But the one thing I’ve said, if they were to make a deal, would be to send him back to Chicago for another Klutch guy, Zach LaVine,” a Western Conference GM told Deveney. “Davis is from Chicago, he would like to play there. LaVine played at UCLA and has said he want to play in L.A. I think that is the only deal that would sort of satisfy all parties. Because, look, the Lakers wanted AD to be the guy who took over the franchise after LeBron, and it is obvious he is not the guy to do that. Maybe LaVine can be?”

At this point, it's still too early for L.A. to be doing anything that drastic, but it is true that they need to make some serious changes if they want to avoid losing games at this rate.

At the very least, they will need Anthony Davis to show up and take over when the game is on the line. So far, he just hasn't looked capable.