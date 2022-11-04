Skip to main content

Western Conference GM Says Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To Bulls For Zach LaVine If They Get Fed Up With Him

ad lavine

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is currently 2-5, and there's no doubt that the team had a rough start to the season. The team has had a solid overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans recently, but they still have some work to do if they are to become a top-tier team.

Perhaps a trade could be what the Los Angeles Lakers need to shake up their roster. An article by Jack Simone of Heavy.com shared the words of a Western Conference GM, who claimed that they could potentially make an Anthony Davis trade with the Chicago Bulls if they were to get "fed up" with the big man.

Sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports speculated that if the Los Angeles Lakers get fed up with Anthony Davis, Chicago would be the top landing spot.

“But the one thing I’ve said, if they were to make a deal, would be to send him back to Chicago for another Klutch guy, Zach LaVine,” a Western Conference GM told Deveney. “Davis is from Chicago, he would like to play there. LaVine played at UCLA and has said he want to play in L.A. I think that is the only deal that would sort of satisfy all parties. Because, look, the Lakers wanted AD to be the guy who took over the franchise after LeBron, and it is obvious he is not the guy to do that. Maybe LaVine can be?”

It remains to be seen if a trade featuring Anthony Davis and Zach LaVine does end up happening in the future. We'll see if a deal with a similar framework will be on the table before the trade deadline.

Some Members Of The Lakers Don't View Anthony Davis As A Franchise Player

Anthony Davis is definitely a talented player, but there are also people who aren't quite sold on him. In fact, it was previously reported that the Lakers front office didn't view Anthony Davis as a franchise player during the 2020-21 season.

Apart from missing more games that he played in for the Lakers the last two seasons, there was a sentiment within the team's front office last season that Davis didn't look like the franchise player they thought they had coming off the 2020 championship, sources said.

Davis' body didn't cooperate with him already in training camp, with lower back tightness causing him to miss a chunk of time, including half of their preseason games.

This year, Anthony Davis has been relatively healthy thus far, and the hope will be for him to avoid injury until the playoffs. He is key to the Los Angeles Lakers' plans this year, and the team is prioritizing making him one of the focal points of the offense.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a 2-game winning streak, and perhaps this is a sign of good things to come. If they do well over the next part of their schedule, it is easy to see them get back into the mix as a potential playoff team. 

YOU MAY LIKE

ad lavine
NBA Media

Western Conference GM Says Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To Bulls For Zach LaVine If They Get Fed Up With Him

By Lee Tran
Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Getting Suspended By Nets: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Will Play For Them Again."

By Lee Tran
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
NBA Media

The Brooklyn Nets Have Suspended Kyrie Irving, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
kareem kyrie
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Kyrie Irving Over Current Controversy: "There's Little Hope That He Will Change..."

By Lee Tran
kyrie nash
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Disregarded Steve Nash's Playcalls 10 Times During One Of The Coach's Final Games With The Team

By Lee Tran
James Harden Completely Lost Marcus Smart With A Simple Stepback Move: "Smart Swimming To Another Planet."
NBA Media

James Harden Is Expected To Be Sidelined For A Month With Foot Tendon Injury

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To The Best Available Free Agents Right Now: "Miles Bridges Is Everything But Free"
NBA Media

Miles Bridges Has Pleaded No Contest To A Felony Domestic Violence Charge

By Lee Tran
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
NBA Media

LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"

By Orlando Silva
JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall
NBA Media

JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall

By Orlando Silva
Steve Kerr On How Hard Klay Thompson Can Be On Himself: “He’s Prone To Beating Himself Up When He’s In A Bad Shooting Stretch.”
NBA Media

Steve Kerr On How Hard Klay Thompson Can Be On Himself: “He’s Prone To Beating Himself Up When He’s In A Bad Shooting Stretch.”

By Orlando Silva
Mikayla Demaiter Wearing Michael Jordan's Space Jam Costume Goes Viral
Entertainment

Mikayla Demaiter Wearing Michael Jordan's Space Jam Costume Goes Viral

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Starts In NBA History (Regular Season And Playoffs Combined)
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Starts In NBA History (Regular Season And Playoffs Combined)

By Nick Mac
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Defends Jordan Poole Amid Carry Violations: “Some Of The Best Ball Handlers In The NBA Carries Often."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Defends Jordan Poole Amid Carry Violations: “Some Of The Best Ball Handlers In The NBA Carries Often."

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."

By Aikansh Chaudhary