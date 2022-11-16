Fans Can't Believe That The Brooklyn Nets Got Dominated By The Sacramento Kings: "Blow It Up, We've Wasted 4 Seasons On This."

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets stood no chance when they entered the Golden 1 Center to face the Sacramento Kings, as the Kings absolutely crushed Brooklyn with a 121-153 win. This is one of the most one-sided games of the season as Sacramento dominated the game from the opening tip right up until the end.

Fans of both teams were stunned by what happened in the game. Brooklyn had a hot streak under new coach Jacque Vaughn that simmered out as quickly as it started, as the team is now 6-9 on the season. The Kings improved their record to finally go above .500 after a very rough start to the season.

Kevin Durant led the team with 27 points while Ben Simmons had a game with double-digit points, as he scored 11 in 20 minutes of action. A balanced attack from Sacramento saw 7 players score in double-digits as they won this game comfortably.

Can The Brooklyn Nets Compete This Season?

After Kevin Durant's summer trade request and reconciliation, many people were worried that the Nets were close to imploding and wouldn't have a good season. Their front office moves indicated they want to keep contending and accumulated win-now wings to put around KD. Needless to say, it hasn't worked so far.

There aren't many avenues for the Nets to make improvements to the roster. They can't play Nicolas Claxton and Ben Simmons on the court together, while players like Joe Harris and Royce O'Neale are plagued with extreme inconsistency.

The Nets were going to make this a final hurrah for this iteration of the team as Kyrie Irving's contract will be expiring and he is unlikely to return. With the Nets already missing Kyrie because of a suspension, the team might be better off bringing their chips back into their hand by trading their stars for rebuilding assets.

