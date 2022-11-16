Charles Barkley Blasts The Nets: "This Is A Wasted Four Years"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Charles Barkley is not one to hold his tongue. He has some of the most abrasive opinions in basketball but people appreciate his knack for telling the truth and calling situations the way he sees them, whether someone agrees or not. After making a bold claim about Ja Morant not helping his teammates enough, Barkley has come after a familiar target in the Brooklyn Nets.

Barkley has had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving over the last few weeks and today, he had a lot to say about the team in general on Inside the NBA.

"It's so amazing to me about basketball. This team has been around for 4 years and when they went there 4 years ago, we were all like 'they're gonna win a couple championships'. They aren't even close and it's almost over. because at the end of this year, there's gonna be some wholesale changes. When you got a good team, you gotta take advantage of it. You can't be screwing around with it. This is a wasted 4 years for these guys."

The Nets are currently facing the Sacramento Kings and are facing a massive halftime deficit. They are not being able to compete at a high level and a loss here will make the Nets fall to 6-9 on the year.

Should The Brooklyn Nets Trade Their Stars While They Still Can?

The Brooklyn Nets are paying the price of the trade that helped them acquire James Harden in 2021 by being strapped for future assets on a roster that doesn't have much depth or tradeable assets. However, the top stars carry immense value and can help the franchise reset if they decide to make trades.

Kevin Durant can get them a package of players and a couple of first-round picks given what teams offered Brooklyn over the summer. Kyrie Irving might have no value in the league right now, but the Lakers would still probably give up a pick to trade him.

With players like Joe Harris and Seth Curry also having value around the league, the Nets need to consider the possibility of what the future holds for them by moving their core and rebuilding.

