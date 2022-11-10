Jacque Vaughn Gets A Warm Welcome From Kevin Durant And The Nets Players After First Win As A Head Coach

Skip to main content

After a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets decided to fire Steve Nash. Nash was given a couple of seasons to help the Nets win the NBA Championship. He also had a great roster, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as the focal points of the team. But Nash failed to complete the job.

Following Nash's firing, the Nets promoted assistant coach Jacque Vaughn as the interim head coach of the team. The organization was impressed with his job and promoted him to permanent head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Most were surprised by this decision, as the Nets were closely linked to Ime Udoka. So much so that Vaughn compared it to a hilarious analogy, using his wedding.

It was reported that even Kevin Durant was on board to sign Udoka as the head coach of the franchise. But it seems like the organization changed its decision to avoid any further drama by hiring a coach who is already suspended.

 Jacque Vaughn Gets His First Win As The Head Coach Of The Brooklyn Nets

Vaughn recently made his debut as the head coach of the franchise against the New York Knicks. It was a pretty one-sided matchup, as the Nets won the game with a score of 112-85. Winning the first game as a head coach is an important milestone for any coach.

When the Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham won his first game, the players celebrated it. Similar was the case with Vaughn, who was given the game-winning ball by Kevin Durant.

"The interim tag is gone. Head coach, first win. Congratulations."

Vaughn was trying to be as professional as possible, but most players on the team wanted to celebrate his first win as the head coach of the Nets in great fashion. Although the mood in the locker room has seemingly changed for the team, they still have a long road ahead of themselves.

Now, the biggest question remains whether Vaughn can complete the task that Nash failed, which is winning an NBA title with the Nets.

