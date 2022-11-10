Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

Skip to main content

The season is still young, and the Brooklyn Nets have already been through a lot of trouble. From drama around their players to losing multiple winnable games, the Nets have seen it all. In fact, after a 2-5 start to the season, the organization decided to part ways with Steve Nash and relieve him of his head coaching duties.

Following Nash's firing, the Nets were in desperate search of a new head coach. Many believed that suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka would be the one to become the next head coach of the Nets. In the meantime, the organization kept its assistant coach, Jacque Vaughn, as the interim head coach.

Well, after seeing a good locker room culture within the team under Vaughn's leadership, the Nets finalized his job and made him the new head coach of the team.

Jacque Vaughn With A Hilarious Analogy After Becoming The New Head Coach Of The Nets

Following his hiring, Vaughn didn't take much time to announce his arrival in great fashion. He did so by helping the Nets win a rivalry game against the New York Knicks. Vaughn was obviously happy and also revealed a conversation that he had with his wife.

"I guess I was the write-in candidate in the minds of elections right now, but I’m ok with that. I said to my wife, I might not have been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it can all work out. So, off we go.”

It's great to see the franchise finally finding some stability after a pretty rough start to the season. But the job is far from done for the team. The Nets are currently 5-7 and two games behind a .500 record.

In the absence of Kyrie Irving, the majority of the responsibility to lead the team to success is on Kevin Durant's shoulders. If the 34-year-old can manage to stay healthy during that time span, he has the talent to make the Nets an NBA Championship contender once again.

