Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most beloved NBA legends out there, as the Los Angeles Lakers iconic center is always fun to be around and one of the most humble people you can ever meet. Shaq is always willing to help those in need and bring joy to many people's lives, which has earned him a big spot in so many folks' hearts over the years. 

Still, this doesn't mean that Shaq doesn't have an ego. He does, and sometimes that leads him to make some decisions that aren't met with the best eyes. Fortunately, O'Neal always has had somebody to tell him he should slow down and think things through before doing them. 

In an interview in February 2022, ahead of his Shaq's Fun House show, the Big Diesel had an interesting conversation with ESNews, where he talked about his mother and asked the reporter about them. 

Shaq would reveal that his mother, Lucille O'Neal, was upset when he flexed his Rolls Royce on Instagram. O'Neal said he liked to do that and show people what he has and just have fun with that. However, his mother disagreed with that and told him some words that really resonated with the 4x NBA champion. 

"I'll tell you a true story. I bought a Rolls Royce and I'm flexing on Instagram. My mother was pissed. She said, 'baby, we know you're successful. You don't have to throw it at people's faces."

O'Neal revealed that he changed his approach to social media after that. The former center said that he uses his platforms to help and inspire people, to make his fans laugh, and every now and then, he would go and post something about a party he attended or something. 

Lucille really made an impact on him when she told him that, and it's not like Shaq wouldn't have listened to his mother. He still has a luxurious car collection, but the thing he focused on the most now is helping people. There are so many stories of Shaq helping the less fortunate that it's hard not to like this man. As Kevin Garnett said, he was raised well and you can see that in the way he helps others. 

By Orlando Silva
