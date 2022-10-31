NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers went winless in the first five games of the season. It led to many wondering whether the Lakers would win even a single game this season or not. Well, the wait for the first win of the season was finally over against the Denver Nuggets.

Behind a stunning performance by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers managed to overpower Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The win was extremely important for the Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, as this was his first win since taking over the team.

Following the 121-110 victory, Ham was understandably happy and revealed he was extremely proud of his team. Of course, the entire team was happy for the new head coach to get the first win, but they may have overdone a little bit with the celebrations.

Darvin Ham And The Lakers Celebrated Like They Won The NBA Championship

After a 0-5 start, winning the first game of the season was an extremely important milestone for the 17-time NBA champions. After the game, a video went viral on social media where the team can be seen screaming with happiness after winning the game.

While the clip may have proved that the Lakers players certainly have their coach's back and wanted to celebrate this achievement, at the end of the day, it was just the first win of the season. With that said, NBA fans on Twitter mocked the Lakers for having a huge celebration.

This was the first win of Darvin Ham's head coaching career, but looking at the video, it definitely feels like the team overdid it a little. At the end of the day, the Lakers still have most of the regular season ahead of them, and they need to focus on winning more games.

They are in the ever-so-competitive Western Conference, where multiple title contenders reside. Hopefully, this win will shift the momentum for the Lakers, and they can go on and create a winning streak. Otherwise, we'll see the team getting trolled in the future for over-celebration of their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season,