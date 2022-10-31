Skip to main content

NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"

NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"

The Los Angeles Lakers went winless in the first five games of the season. It led to many wondering whether the Lakers would win even a single game this season or not. Well, the wait for the first win of the season was finally over against the Denver Nuggets.

Behind a stunning performance by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers managed to overpower Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The win was extremely important for the Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, as this was his first win since taking over the team.

Following the 121-110 victory, Ham was understandably happy and revealed he was extremely proud of his team. Of course, the entire team was happy for the new head coach to get the first win, but they may have overdone a little bit with the celebrations.

Darvin Ham And The Lakers Celebrated Like They Won The NBA Championship

After a 0-5 start, winning the first game of the season was an extremely important milestone for the 17-time NBA champions. After the game, a video went viral on social media where the team can be seen screaming with happiness after winning the game.

While the clip may have proved that the Lakers players certainly have their coach's back and wanted to celebrate this achievement, at the end of the day, it was just the first win of the season. With that said, NBA fans on Twitter mocked the Lakers for having a huge celebration.

This was the first win of Darvin Ham's head coaching career, but looking at the video, it definitely feels like the team overdid it a little. At the end of the day, the Lakers still have most of the regular season ahead of them, and they need to focus on winning more games.

They are in the ever-so-competitive Western Conference, where multiple title contenders reside. Hopefully, this win will shift the momentum for the Lakers, and they can go on and create a winning streak. Otherwise, we'll see the team getting trolled in the future for over-celebration of their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season,

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Garnett’s Contract Breakdown: From High School To $343 Million In His NBA Career
NBA

Kevin Garnett’s Contract Breakdown: From High School To $343 Million In His NBA Career

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List
NBA

The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List

By Eddie Bitar
Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT
NBA

Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT

By Eddie Bitar
Darvin Ham Praises Anthony Davis For Playing Through His Back Injury
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Praises Anthony Davis For Playing Through His Back Injury

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars

By Eddie Bitar
Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Slam The Los Angeles Clippers After Losing 4 Consecutive Games
NBA Media

NBA Fans Slam The Los Angeles Clippers After Losing 4 Consecutive Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans Think We Are In The New Era Of NBA: "Curry's Team Is 3-4, LeBron's Team Is 1-5, KD's Team Is 1-5"
NBA Media

Fans Think We Are In The New Era Of NBA: "Curry's Team Is 3-4, LeBron's Team Is 1-5, KD's Team Is 1-5"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)
NBA

LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)

By Nick Mac
Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Opens Up After Breaking Lakers Losing Streak: "We Needed This Win"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Opens Up After Breaking Lakers Losing Streak: "We Needed This Win"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya