Skip to main content

Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"

Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"

The Lakers' cruel 0-5 start to the season thankfully didn't snowball into an 0-6 start. The team fought extremely hard against the Denver Nuggets and walked away with a big win that the team will hope to use as a launchpad for their comeback. They are still the 14th seed in the Western Conference right now, so a lot more work is yet to be done.

Even if there is work to be done ahead, that doesn't mean the Lakers shouldn't enjoy this win over the team led by the reigning 2-time league MVP in Nikola Jokic. Coach Darvin Ham openly told everyone that he is proud of his team after this win.

The road ahead for the Lakers is long but this was a good win to get. The team now knows that they have the capability to beat the top teams in this league. Russell Westbrook on the bench is looking like a lethal contributor and has helped the Lakers alleviate playmaking struggles in the second lineup. 

What Can The Lakers Do To Maximise Their Roster?

The Lakers made the perfect move by sending Westbrook to the bench. Russ and Bron not having to share the court together has made the Lakers' offense so much more fluid.

In addition, the Lakers have struggled to have playmakers and shot-creators off the bench every season that LeBron has been on the team. With Westbrook coming in with the second unit, the Lakers have two of the best playmakers of the past generation creating for the team. 

While the shooters are still bad, getting good and open shots will give them a better chance of making their shots through the season. We saw that today, with the Lakers shooting over 40% from 3 on the night. Westbrook and LeBron in separate lineups as primary ball handlers and creators sounds incredible and the results so far have been solid.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Opens Up After Breaking Lakers Losing Streak: "We Needed This Win"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Opens Up After Breaking Lakers Losing Streak: "We Needed This Win"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James And Anthony Davis Lead Team To Their First Win Of The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Trolled By Fans After Shockingly Blowing Open Layup Off Pass From Anthony Davis

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Media

LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Fall To Yet Another Loss: "They Don't Look Like A Championship Team"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Fall To Yet Another Loss: "They Don't Look Like A Championship Team"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LA Reporter Wants Anthony Davis Traded From The Los Angeles Lakers: "Ship Him Off Now, Get Younger, And Get More Draft Capital."
NBA Media

LA Reporter Wants Anthony Davis Traded From The Los Angeles Lakers: "Ship Him Off Now, Get Younger, And Get More Draft Capital."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers, Nets, Heat, Clippers, And Warriors Have A Combined Record Of 8-18 This Season
NBA Media

Lakers, Nets, Heat, Clippers, And Warriors Have A Combined Record Of 8-18 This Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post
NBA Media

Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Confirms Russell Westbrook Will Come Off The Bench For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Beg Their Team For A Win Amid 0-5 Start: "I Don't Think I Can Handle Another Loss..."

By Nico Martinez
Bojan Bogdanovic Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Pistons News: Bojan Bogdanovic Has Reportedly Agreed To A 2 Year, $39.1 Million Extension

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He's 'Underpaid' By ESPN

By Nico Martinez
The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season
NBA Media

The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season

By Nico Martinez