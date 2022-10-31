Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."

Credit: Fadeaway World

After going 0-5 to start the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were desperate for a win coming into Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

Initially, the Lakers looked set to take another loss before explosions from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker helped them mount a lead late in the fourth quarter that the Nuggets could not overcome.

LeBron James led all scorers with 26 points on 45% shooting, including a late clutch three that helped to put the game away. Anthony Davis also poured in a good one with 23 points and 15 rebounds on the night.

But, of course, the story of the night for L.A. was Russell Westbrook, who had another good game off the bench with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Lakers Fans Give Credit To Westbrook After His Best Game Of The Season

On Twitter, Lakers fans were predictably relieved after securing the victory and many of them showered the team with praise for their effort and play. Westbrook redeemed himself in a major way, and gave fans hope that playing off the bench might actually work.

It's a good night for the Lakers in what has otherwise been a frustrating season. Despite great expectations from fans and analysts around the league, the Lakers fell flat out of the gate, unable to hit shots as one of the worst offensive teams in basketball.

Through it all, Westbrook has preached patience.

“I’m actually not mad at how we played tonight," said Westbrook after L.A.'s loss to Minnesota. "Our energy was in the right direction, which I’m happy about. And I think it’s important obviously to get AD back and get guys healthy, Dennis, and get things going. But until then, nobody is gonna feel sorry for us. We got to go out and compete and find a way to get a win.”

The Lakers are on the board in the win column but they still have a lot of work to do if they want to move into a position to compete in the West.

For now, though, they'll take what they can get. And after so much turmoil and strife to start the season, this win was the breath of life this team desperately needed.