Russell Westbrook Says Nobody's Going To Feel Sorry For Lakers Amid Their Bad Moment

Russell Westbrook is still optimistic about the Los Angeles Lakers' turnaround from their disastrous season, and also outlined the brickbats the team has to deal with as they continue to search for their elusive first win amid shooting woes and cohesion.

The under-fire point guard came off the bench for the Lakers in their skirmish against the Minnesota Timberwolves and had an impressive outing notching up 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. 

While there was praise for a change for the constantly-scrutinized Westbrook, he had his views to share about how the side approaches the remainder of the season. Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet after the loss against Minnesota, he stressed the need to have a healthy unit to get back into contention.

“I’m actually not mad at how we played tonight. Our energy was in the right direction, which I’m happy about. And I think it’s important obviously to get AD back and get guys healthy, Dennis, and get things going. But until then, nobody is gonna feel sorry for us. We got to go out and compete and find a way to get a win.”

In hindsight, he wasn't wrong. The team solely missed the services of Anthony Davis as he sat out due to a stiff lower back, and the team's shooting woes were compounded further by his absence, but the 33-year-old felt a healthy side would make a difference.

“Nah. To be honest, like I said, I feel good about today. AD is taking care of his body which is most important. And making sure his mind is in the right place because I think that’s the most important part of any injury. When he comes back, we’ll be ready to go and hopefully, that’s sooner than later.”

The fact he's managed to maintain a positive outlook despite the barrage of slander and hate pouring out on social media is a good sign for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook Gets Lavish Praise From LeBron James After His Performance Against Minnesota

Despite his good effort that went in vain, LeBron James (28 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists) was all praise for Westbrook, who came off as the sixth man for the first time since his rookie year.

While all indications show that the explosive guard might come off the bench, his seamless acclimatization to the role and the performance that followed had James lauding him.

“He was great. Definitely catapulted us. He was great all game.”

Westbrook's mettle will further be put to test when the Lakers take on a confident Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. While he missed the first outing against the side due to left hamstring soreness, he's most definitely one of the stars taking the hardwood. Whether he can follow up the good run against Minnesota remains to be seen.

