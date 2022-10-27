Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA

Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA

While news of Russell Westbrook's trade continues to do the rounds, a recent development had Twitter buzzing when it was reported that the underfire point guard wanted out of Los Angeles.

The news hardly comes as a surprise considering how the previous season and all of his time with the Lakers have been tumultuous. 

The former Washington Wizard has endured much criticism since the time he was traded to a side that already has two proven matchwinners in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In a tweet tagging NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, the post reportedly had him saying that Westbrook no longer wanted to be part of the unit that is 0-4 after losing 99-110 to the Denver Nuggets. You can view the tweet below:

Russell Westbrook wants out of LA, per @stephenasmith

“From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone.”

This sparked ample excitement from fans who were in favor of the guard finding a new team, while the Lakers could begin their quest for wins that are the need of the hour.

On the game front, Westbrook sat out against the Nuggets due to left hamstring soreness, but his absence didn't necessarily help the Lakers as they slipped to their fourth consecutive loss.

NBA Fan Trolls Westbrook, Says He's Better Off Playing In China And Could Build A Great Wall There

The trolling and memes that do the rounds on social media are relentless, especially for Russell Westbrook who has been a headliner for sports pages across the country. 

From his position as a starter to coming off the bench, his ability to score or defend, including his body language has all been dissected.

And in what adds to the latest string of tweets blowing up on Twitter, one of the fans hoped he would be traded off to China to build a second wall considering all the missed shots that have been famously dubbed as 'bricks.'

"Now if you are the Beijing Ducks, you would love to have Russell Westbrook on your team, mainly because the guy will give you enough bricks to build a second Great Wall.

While there hasn't been any official statement from the 33-year-old about his future in LA, there is no denying that a Westbrook departure just may serve as a win-win for both parties. The Lakers will now hope for a turnaround when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (October 28) in an away fixture.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Has Gone 0-4 To Start The Season For The First Time Since His Rookie Season
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Gone 0-4 To Start The Season For The First Time Since His Rookie Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James After He Went 8-21 And Had 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "It's Like LeBron Has Taken Westbrook's Place"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James After He Went 8-21 And Had 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "It's Like LeBron Has Taken Westbrook's Place"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lebron ad
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Falling To 0-4 After Embarrassing Loss Against Nuggets: "Its Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh?"

By Lee Tran
ingles kawhi
NBA Media

Marcus Morris Blames Former Jazz Player For Kawhi Leonard's Horrible Injury: "Cheap Shot In A Cheap Manner."

By Lee Tran
nash ejection
NBA Media

Watch: Steve Nash Gets Ejected After Second Technical Foul Following His Complaints About A No Call On Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Lee Tran
Will Smith Attended Los Angeles Lakers Practice Ahead Of Big Game Against The Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

Will Smith Attended Los Angeles Lakers Practice Ahead Of Big Game Against The Denver Nuggets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
kat edwards popeyes
NBA Media

Popeyes Twitter Account Roasts Karl-Anthony Towns Amidst His Criticism Of Anthony Edwards' Eating Habits: "Good Luck To Every High-Level Athlete Who Eats Popeyes Regardless Of What Their Teammates Say."

By Lee Tran
Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says The Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2020 And 2021: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Davis."
NBA Trade Rumors

Russell Westbrook Wants A Trade From The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Stephen A. Smith

By Lee Tran
Andrew Bogut Reveals Why The Golden State Warriors Almost Traded Stephen Curry In 2012: "They Didn't Trust His Ankles"
NBA Media

Andrew Bogut Reveals Why The Golden State Warriors Almost Traded Stephen Curry In 2012: "They Didn't Trust His Ankles"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Kyrie Irving Begs Ben Simmons To Shoot The Ball Under The Basket
NBA Media

Watch: Kyrie Irving Begs Ben Simmons To Shoot The Ball Under The Basket

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ty Lue Tells Hilarious Story Of Taking Money From The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Before They Won The Title: "LeBron Asked Me Where's Our Money... I Kept That Money For Myself."
NBA Media

Ty Lue Tells Hilarious Story Of Taking Money From The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Before They Won The Title: "LeBron Asked Me Where's Our Money... I Kept That Money For Myself."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
eric bledsoe shanghai sharks
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Eric Bledsoe Signing With The Shanghai Sharks: "Ben Simmons Is Joining Him."

By Lee Tran
John Wall Is Thankful To Have A Job In The NBA, Reminds How Many Active NBA Stars Are Out Of The League Right Now: ”I Could Have Been One Of Those Guys Who’s Still Trying To Find A Team”
NBA Media

John Wall Is Thankful To Have A Job In The NBA, Reminds How Many Active NBA Stars Are Out Of The League Right Now: ”I Could Have Been One Of Those Guys Who’s Still Trying To Find A Team”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It

By Gautam Varier