Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

While news of Russell Westbrook's trade continues to do the rounds, a recent development had Twitter buzzing when it was reported that the underfire point guard wanted out of Los Angeles.

The news hardly comes as a surprise considering how the previous season and all of his time with the Lakers have been tumultuous.

The former Washington Wizard has endured much criticism since the time he was traded to a side that already has two proven matchwinners in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In a tweet tagging NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, the post reportedly had him saying that Westbrook no longer wanted to be part of the unit that is 0-4 after losing 99-110 to the Denver Nuggets. You can view the tweet below:

Russell Westbrook wants out of LA, per @stephenasmith

“From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone.”

This sparked ample excitement from fans who were in favor of the guard finding a new team, while the Lakers could begin their quest for wins that are the need of the hour.

On the game front, Westbrook sat out against the Nuggets due to left hamstring soreness, but his absence didn't necessarily help the Lakers as they slipped to their fourth consecutive loss.

NBA Fan Trolls Westbrook, Says He's Better Off Playing In China And Could Build A Great Wall There

The trolling and memes that do the rounds on social media are relentless, especially for Russell Westbrook who has been a headliner for sports pages across the country.

From his position as a starter to coming off the bench, his ability to score or defend, including his body language has all been dissected.

And in what adds to the latest string of tweets blowing up on Twitter, one of the fans hoped he would be traded off to China to build a second wall considering all the missed shots that have been famously dubbed as 'bricks.'

"Now if you are the Beijing Ducks, you would love to have Russell Westbrook on your team, mainly because the guy will give you enough bricks to build a second Great Wall.

While there hasn't been any official statement from the 33-year-old about his future in LA, there is no denying that a Westbrook departure just may serve as a win-win for both parties. The Lakers will now hope for a turnaround when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (October 28) in an away fixture.