"Russell Westbrook Building A House In The Back," NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Russell Westbrook Missing Free Throws Before The Game Against The Clippers

It wasn't the greatest of days for Russell Westbrook. After what was a solid first game against the Golden State Warriors, the next game against the Los Angeles Clippers was forgettable, as he could only score two points.

And in what comes as the perfect material for fans to criticize Westbrook, a fan took to social media to post a video of the guard missing free throws during the practice ahead of the Battle of L.A.

The brief clip showed Westbrook shooting but missing them entirely, giving the naysayers enough ammo to take shots at him for his 0 for 11 in the shooting department. He eventually ended the day with 3 rebounds and 4 assists, despite some great defense as the Lakers lost their second game in a row.

The tweet was captioned: "Russell Westbrook building a house in the back."

You can watch the clip below:

While the guard had an off day with his shooting, his teammates LeBron James (20 points) and Anthony Davis (25 points) continued their strong performances after the season opener against Golden State.

Russell Westbrook Fails To Make A Field Goal For The Second Time In His Decorated Career

In the 97-103 loss to the Clippers, Westbrook went 0 for 11 from the field, including 0 for 6 from downtown. This marks the first time he has failed to make a field goal in a game since going 0 for 3 in January 2016 against the Dallas Mavericks

He was ejected in the second quarter. However, he found some able backing from James, who urged Westbrook to shrug it off. Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet, the forward said:

"Just flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday. He's a veteran. We've all had bad shooting nights. I've had bad shooting nights. Everybody in this league has had bad shooting nights. Who cares? I thought he played a great game."

James was referring to the point guard's effort on the defensive front as he managed to keep his man from scoring, in this case, the man he was guarding was Kawhi Leonard. While the Westbrook trolls continue, it remains to be seen if he can make good starting off with their next game against the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Sunday (October 23).

