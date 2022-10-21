Skip to main content

NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Russell Westbrook's 'Zero' Performance After 3 Quarters: "0-9 FG, 0-5 3PT"

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."

Russell Westbrook has been viewed as a controversial player during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is no doubt that many have criticized his inefficient and turnover-heavy playstyle. He struggled to fit in with the Los Angeles Lakers as a No. 3 option during the 2021-22 season.

In the currently ongoing game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Russell Westbrook was 0-9 after three quarters. There's no doubt that this was a poor performance, and it seems as though a lot of fans were unhappy with how badly Russell Westbrook shot the ball.

There is no doubt that it is slightly concerning for the Los Angeles Lakers that Russell Westbrook's struggles have continued into this season. It is unfortunate that he has not found a way to consistently impact the game next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but perhaps he can bounce back in the future.

Russell Westbrook Could Do Better Playing With The Bench Unit

Though Russell Westbrook has been a starter thus far in the season, perhaps the point guard can do better coming off the bench. When Darvin Ham decided to play Russell Westbrook off the bench, he explained that the move could help both Westbrook and LeBron James, and his explanation seems fairly reasonable.

“Some guys play better off the ball, some guys play better with the ball in their hands, and through no fault of their own, that’s just how they’re built, you know?” Ham said. “You’re not gonna have LeBron James play without the ball in his hands for, you know, 80, 85 percent of his minutes that he’s on the floor, you know? At some point, you’ve got to allow him to orchestrate. Same thing with Russ. And so to create some type of balance, we wanted to look at this, the setup of this type of rotation and see if it works for us. The door’s not closed on Russ starting, and the door’s not closed on (whether) this works, you know. We got to explore it even further.”

There are definitely players that do better when being ball-dominant, and Russell Westbrook is definitely one of them. There is no doubt that he thrives when being the primary ballhandler on a team.

It remains to be seen if Darvin Ham will end up bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench again. This could end up helping him perform better, and we'll see what happens in the future.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Russell Westbrook's 'Zero' Performance After 3 Quarters: "0-9 FG, 0-5 3PT"

By Lee Tran
Lakers Fans Get Very Worried After Anthony Davis Takes A Scary Fall: "This Could Have Been Ugly"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Get Worried After Anthony Davis Takes A Scary Fall: "This Could Have Been Ugly"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
After Picking Anthony Davis As His MVP Favorite In The Offseason, Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take After Lakers Lose To Warriors
NBA Media

After Picking Anthony Davis As His MVP Favorite In The Offseason, Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take After Lakers Lose To Warriors

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Bucks Fans Are Hyped After Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Team To Victory Over 76ers: "No-One Beating Milwaukee In A 7 Game Series."

By Lee Tran
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad

By Aditya Mohapatra
Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspiration Speech Of His Life ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Of His Life: ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer
NBA Media

Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_9668682
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
nets centers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Reveals Brooklyn Nets Could Target Four Free Agent Big Men

By Lee Tran
Paul George Gives Massive Praise To Toronto Raptors After 3-Week Rico Hines Open Run: "I'd Be Disappointed If Y'all Ain't Come Out Hot To Start The Season"
NBA Media

Paul George Partners Up With A Mental Health Organization To Help People Get Up To $3 Million Worth Of Free Therapy

By Lee Tran
beverley lakers
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Had A Funny Response When Asked What He Enjoyed About Lakers-Clippers Battles: "Winning Most Of Them."

By Lee Tran
Scottie Barnes Says He’s Trying To Emulate Stephen Curry: “We All Want To Shoot Like Steph.”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career

By Lee Tran