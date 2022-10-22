Skip to main content

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.

And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.

Surprisingly, the comments section had fans agreeing with the deal, but also added that Los Angeles would have to send in one of their draft picks. 

In reality, that would be the ideal move as the Lakers would trade one of their 2027 or 2029 first-round picks — something that comes up every time a Westbrook trade is mentioned.

In this case, Miami can send their point guard for Westbrook, and can perhaps add sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to the mix.

The Lakers star has $47 million on his contract, while Lowry has $28 million for this year, and $29 million the following year. 

Robinson’s five-year contract with Miami may come with a bit of complexity as he still has three more years left and the fifth year comes with a player option. In any case, picks sweeten deals, and in all probability, Miami might just find their next big star, while the Lakers will at least solidify their chances of making the postseason this year.

The Kyle Lowry-Los Angeles Lakers Trade Has Been Discussed Before

Lowry for the Lakers has been a point of discussion since his days as a Toronto Raptor, and during March last year, the Raptors didn’t trade the guard before the trade deadline. And the Lakers reportedly had the option to acquire Lowry in their ranks.

Per The Athletic, Los Angeles could have matched Lowry’s salary with Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Talen Horton-Tucker along with a future first-round pick. According to Jovan Buha and Bill Oram:

“Multiple sources told The Athletic that the Lakers and Raptors discussed a trade that would have sent both members of Los Angeles’ starting backcourt, Dennis Schröder, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and likely some draft compensation to Toronto for Lowry. Throughout Thursday morning, sources said, the sticking point was the inclusion of Talen Horton-Tucker.”

“The same sources said that Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ vice president of basketball operations, insisted that the price was too high for the 35-year-old Lowry and that he was not willing to trade Horton-Tucker, the 20-year-old combo guard who has emerged as a valuable rotation player for the Lakers in his second season.”

Lowry was eventually acquired by the Heat via sign-and-trade in exchange for former teammates Goran Dragić and Precious Achiuwa. The Lakers sent Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson for Westbrook. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
NBA Media

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

By Aaron Abhishek
Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."
NBA Media

Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To 'Every Team's Most Disliked Players': "Draymond Green And Russell Westbrook Are Here."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To 'Every Team's Most Disliked Players': "Draymond Green And Russell Westbrook Are Here."

By Aaron Abhishek
Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."

By Divij Kulkarni
"Draymond Green Is The Dirtiest Player In The League", NBA Fan Shows The Video Where Green Almost Hurt Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

"Draymond Green Is The Dirtiest Player In The League", NBA Fan Shows The Video Where Green Almost Hurt Nikola Jokic

By Aaron Abhishek
The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter In NBA History Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Stephen Curry vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter In NBA History Against The Black Mamba

By Eddie Bitar
The Highest-Paid Players In The 1998-99 NBA Season: Patrick Ewing Was The Most Expensive Player In The League
NBA

The Highest-Paid Players In The 1998-99 NBA Season: Patrick Ewing Was The Most Expensive Player In The League

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."

By Gautam Varier
Video: Kawhi Leonard Looked Extremely Disinterested At New York Fashion Week
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains The Process For Strengthening His ACL: "You Gotta Gradually Play Minutes In Order To Get The ACL Strong..."

By Lee Tran
Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game
NBA Media

Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

By Gautam Varier