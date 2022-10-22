NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

Credit: Fadeaway World

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.

And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.

Surprisingly, the comments section had fans agreeing with the deal, but also added that Los Angeles would have to send in one of their draft picks.

In reality, that would be the ideal move as the Lakers would trade one of their 2027 or 2029 first-round picks — something that comes up every time a Westbrook trade is mentioned.

In this case, Miami can send their point guard for Westbrook, and can perhaps add sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to the mix.

The Lakers star has $47 million on his contract, while Lowry has $28 million for this year, and $29 million the following year.

Robinson’s five-year contract with Miami may come with a bit of complexity as he still has three more years left and the fifth year comes with a player option. In any case, picks sweeten deals, and in all probability, Miami might just find their next big star, while the Lakers will at least solidify their chances of making the postseason this year.

The Kyle Lowry-Los Angeles Lakers Trade Has Been Discussed Before

Lowry for the Lakers has been a point of discussion since his days as a Toronto Raptor, and during March last year, the Raptors didn’t trade the guard before the trade deadline. And the Lakers reportedly had the option to acquire Lowry in their ranks.

Per The Athletic, Los Angeles could have matched Lowry’s salary with Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Talen Horton-Tucker along with a future first-round pick. According to Jovan Buha and Bill Oram:

“Multiple sources told The Athletic that the Lakers and Raptors discussed a trade that would have sent both members of Los Angeles’ starting backcourt, Dennis Schröder, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and likely some draft compensation to Toronto for Lowry. Throughout Thursday morning, sources said, the sticking point was the inclusion of Talen Horton-Tucker.”

“The same sources said that Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ vice president of basketball operations, insisted that the price was too high for the 35-year-old Lowry and that he was not willing to trade Horton-Tucker, the 20-year-old combo guard who has emerged as a valuable rotation player for the Lakers in his second season.”

Lowry was eventually acquired by the Heat via sign-and-trade in exchange for former teammates Goran Dragić and Precious Achiuwa. The Lakers sent Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson for Westbrook.