Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter

Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter

In their final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench. The team favored starting a backcourt of Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves over Westbrook. While the team still fell to a big loss, Darvin Ham has virtually confirmed Westbrook being moved to the Lakers bench by calling it a realignment and not a demotion.

If Westbrook starts opening night on the bench against the Golden State Warriors, it will be the first time he hasn't started a game in the NBA in 1,004 games. This is the third-most consecutive starts currently in the NBA, behind LeBron James and Chris Paul. 

Paul has never been benched in his entire career through each of his stops but Westbrook is the league leader in starts since 2009, with James and CP3's records stretching prior to Russ being drafted. 

This is going to be a massive shift for Westbrook and his career, as he is going to have to accept the role of being the sixth man on a team that hopes to make a run to the playoffs.

Will Russell Westbrook Improve Off The Bench?

The one thing that had been clear to everyone since the Lakers decided to trade for Westbrook was his awkward fit alongside a starting lineup that features LeBron James. Both 'Bron and Brodie are drive-heavy guards and not the best spot-up shooters, with one contracting the space on the court for the other.

Westbrook coming off the bench allows the Lakers to have 2 elite ball-handlers and playmakers in charge of setting the floor at all times. This strategy seems to be what Darvin Ham has in mind and it'll be interesting to see how it works out, especially in late-game situations. Will Westbrook be a part of the lineup that closes out games? We will have to wait for the game against the Warriors later on tonight.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."

By Gautam Varier
'Kyrie Irving Can Be The MVP, He Can Be The Finals MVP, He Can Do Whatever He Wants To Do,' Brooklyn Nets Teammate Praises Kyrie Irving Ahead Of The New Season
NBA Media

'Kyrie Irving Can Be The MVP, He Can Be The Finals MVP, He Can Do Whatever He Wants To Do,' Brooklyn Nets Teammate Praises Kyrie Irving Ahead Of The New Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals

By Gautam Varier
NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Bill Russell Shut Down Dennis Rodman After He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."
NBA Media

Bill Russell Shut Down Dennis Rodman After He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kendrick Perkins Gives The Lakers A Brutal Reality Check About Russell Westbrook: "I Think The Relationship Is Pretty Much Over... Russell Westbrook Is Not Going To Be In Full Acceptance Of This Sixth Man Role With The Lakers."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Gives The Lakers A Brutal Reality Check About Russell Westbrook: "I Think The Relationship Is Pretty Much Over... Russell Westbrook Is Not Going To Be In Full Acceptance Of This Sixth Man Role With The Lakers."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charlotte Hornets Might Have Had The Worst Offseason Ever In NBA History: 3 Players Arrested, LaMelo Ball Is Injured, Zero Wins In The Preseason
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets Might Have Had The Worst Offseason Ever In NBA History: 3 Players Arrested, LaMelo Ball Is Injured, Zero Wins In The Preseason

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Is Excited About Guarding Zion Williamson This Season: "It’s Going To Be Exciting Times When Guys Get Healthy, Especially The Marquee Guys In This League."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Is Excited About Guarding Zion Williamson This Season: "It’s Going To Be Exciting Times When Guys Get Healthy, Especially The Marquee Guys In This League."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"
NBA Media

Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"

By Divij Kulkarni
All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 5-Ring Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 5-Ring Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 2022-23 NBA Season Worth $218 Million
NBA

The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 2022-23 NBA Season Worth $218 Million

By Nick Mac
NBA's Leading Rebounder By Decade: Wilt Chamberlain Almost Got 20,000 Rebounds, No One Else Is Even Close To Him
NBA

NBA's Leading Rebounder By Decade: Wilt Chamberlain Almost Got 20,000 Rebounds, No One Else Is Even Close To Him

By Nick Mac