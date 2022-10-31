Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game this season, stopping their 0-5 start to the season with a win over title contenders, Denver Nuggets. The effort from the Lakers all game was extremely good, falling to an early 10-point deficit before getting back into the game via a team effort.

LeBron James became the man of the hour as the game progressed, providing invaluable effort on both sides of the ball, contributing 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists. Anthony Davis could have been the best player for the Lakers on the night with his 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook got 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists off the bench in a great showing. Fans are excited about the season after seeing the Lakers finally win.

The Nuggets are still working through the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. and what the team schemes are like after 2 years of injury struggles meant Nikola Jokic ran the team solo. The Lakers, on the other hand, have started doing the perfect thing to make this roster fit. Have Westbrook come off the bench in non-LeBron minutes, which paid off today.

Can The Lakers Have A Successful Season?

The Lakers are 1-5, 4 more wins away from just breaking even at .500. This will not be easy to do considering the roster deficiencies are still there. What they can hope for are nights like this when the team clicks together and can get past a tough opponent like the Nuggets.

If this fit continues to work and the 'shooters' on the Lakers get more accurate through the season, the Lakers could definitely contend for the playoffs. Whether they can actually make a push to the title this season, that answer is obvious. They did start 0-5 and championship teams don't do that. At least winning will ensure they don't give the New Orleans Pelicans Victor Wembanyama.