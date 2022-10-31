Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season

Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game this season, stopping their 0-5 start to the season with a win over title contenders, Denver Nuggets. The effort from the Lakers all game was extremely good, falling to an early 10-point deficit before getting back into the game via a team effort.

LeBron James became the man of the hour as the game progressed, providing invaluable effort on both sides of the ball, contributing 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists. Anthony Davis could have been the best player for the Lakers on the night with his 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook got 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists off the bench in a great showing. Fans are excited about the season after seeing the Lakers finally win. 

The Nuggets are still working through the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. and what the team schemes are like after 2 years of injury struggles meant Nikola Jokic ran the team solo. The Lakers, on the other hand, have started doing the perfect thing to make this roster fit. Have Westbrook come off the bench in non-LeBron minutes, which paid off today.

Can The Lakers Have A Successful Season?

The Lakers are 1-5, 4 more wins away from just breaking even at .500. This will not be easy to do considering the roster deficiencies are still there. What they can hope for are nights like this when the team clicks together and can get past a tough opponent like the Nuggets.

If this fit continues to work and the 'shooters' on the Lakers get more accurate through the season, the Lakers could definitely contend for the playoffs. Whether they can actually make a push to the title this season, that answer is obvious. They did start 0-5 and championship teams don't do that. At least winning will ensure they don't give the New Orleans Pelicans Victor Wembanyama

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James And Anthony Davis Lead Team To Their First Win Of The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Trolled By Fans After Shockingly Blowing Open Layup Off Pass From Anthony Davis

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Media

LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Fall To Yet Another Loss: "They Don't Look Like A Championship Team"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Fall To Yet Another Loss: "They Don't Look Like A Championship Team"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LA Reporter Wants Anthony Davis Traded From The Los Angeles Lakers: "Ship Him Off Now, Get Younger, And Get More Draft Capital."
NBA Media

LA Reporter Wants Anthony Davis Traded From The Los Angeles Lakers: "Ship Him Off Now, Get Younger, And Get More Draft Capital."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers, Nets, Heat, Clippers, And Warriors Have A Combined Record Of 8-18 This Season
NBA Media

Lakers, Nets, Heat, Clippers, And Warriors Have A Combined Record Of 8-18 This Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post
NBA Media

Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Confirms Russell Westbrook Will Come Off The Bench For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Beg Their Team For A Win Amid 0-5 Start: "I Don't Think I Can Handle Another Loss..."

By Nico Martinez
Bojan Bogdanovic Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Pistons News: Bojan Bogdanovic Has Reportedly Agreed To A 2 Year, $39.1 Million Extension

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He's 'Underpaid' By ESPN

By Nico Martinez
The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season
NBA Media

The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Sends An Emotional Message To His Mom Amid Controversies

By Nico Martinez
When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter
NBA Media

LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter

By Orlando Silva