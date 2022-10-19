Nikola Jokic Hilariously Roasts Jamal Murray When Asked About His Return: "He's Gonna Be Really Bad For The Next 20 Games, But We're Gonna Survive."

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic is going to have a chance at fighting for the NBA championship in a way he hasn't had for the past 2 seasons. Jokic has been winning MVPs and basking in individual glory while his 2 best teammates in, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have been injured and unable to help the Denver Nuggets contend for a title.

Jamal Murray's return is going to be crucial, as he is a high-scoring guard who is perfectly compatible with Jokic on the court. The reigning 2-time MVP is also excited to have his co-star return to the court, aiming a slight dig at him before the Nuggets' season opener by saying that Murray will be bad for 20 games. Jokic was also instrumental in Murray's decision to take an extended lay-off and ensure he was 100% ready to return.

Murray needing to get back into rhythm is a fair point, but Jokic really put some pressure on his teammate here. Everyone on the Nuggets will want Murray to be comfortable and in the position to play the best that he can when it matters most, which is usually the second half of the season and the playoffs.

Can The Denver Nuggets Compete For The NBA Championship?

The hope within the Nuggets organization will be that the team does have the pieces to be contenders in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers are fancied over the Nuggets by many, but we can't forget the absolute havoc Nikola Jokic has been able to cause alone, let alone with 2 electric scorers returning to the squad.

Aaron Gordon is a perfect frontcourt partner for Jokic with his ability to switch on multiple defenders and provide a rim threat. The addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a championship-winning veteran who will be a 3-and-D weapon, is also a fantastic pickup.

The Nuggets have the on-paper pieces to compete, but it will all depend on the shape and durability of their returning stars. Jokic will hope that the extension he signed in the offseason is rewarded with a team that can finally support his play and compete for a title.