Jamal Murray Says The Nuggets Can Make A Run To The NBA Finals: "That's Where We See Ourselves Is At The Top."

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., the Denver Nuggets have a solid core of stars that can keep up with the best. When healthy, they have the talent and depth to challenge the championship throne.

And while the Nuggets have yet to deliver a successful postseason run, veteran point guard Jamal Murray says his team hasn't lost faith.

In a chat with Taylor Rooks, he spoke candidly about his expectations for the upcoming season and why he sees the Nuggets as Western elite.

"I know I'm not where I want to be yet in terms of the level of play, but I feel like once we hit the stride and once we hit our rhythm, I feel like will be top 3 in the league, at the Finals. I just know you can't skip. You can't skip over the Finals. The work has to be done, the preparation has to be done. The progress, the ups and the downs, the adversity. You gotta go through it all before you get there. But that's where we see ourselves, is at the top."

On paper, the Nuggets have a pretty solid roster. With star power, depth, and a team-first culture, they will be tough for anyone to beat, but how far can they really go as presently constructed?

Nikola Jokic Has Title Aspirations For The Denver Nuggets

No matter what the doubters are saying, the Nuggets have a chance because they have 2x MVP Nikola Jokic, who has already expressed a deep drive and hunger to win a title.

However, Jokic certainly doesn't want to go down that path. If anything, the Joker wants to become the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets. The reigning MVP revealed that on NBA media day.



"I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets, but I need to win a couple championships to be him."



Obviously, the Nuggets will be facing some steep competition his year. Between the Clippers, Warriors, Suns, and Grizzlies, the path to success is going to be riddled with challenges and obstacles.

Hopefully, with a healthy team for the first time in years, Denver can finally prove themselves as a top squad and build upon the success they've enjoyed the past couple of years.

Needless to say, the health and play of Jamal Murray will be a major factor in how far they are able to go.