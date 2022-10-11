Skip to main content

Chet Holmgren Breaks The Internet With Heartfelt Message To Young Fan: "Shout Out Grayson, Get Well Soon King."

The Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to begin their push out of their roster rebuild this season after drafting Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Holmgren is a dynamic big man that would pair perfectly with the likes of Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, we won't get a chance to see this dynamic in action this season.

Holmgren injured his foot during a Pro-Am game and has been ruled out for the entire year. The news was devastating for OKC fans that finally had something to cheer about. One 9-year-old kid hasn't let Holmgren's injury make him upset, as the kid wrote a letter to the recently drafted star informing Chet that he broke his hand so he sympathizes with what Chet is feeling and wished him well.

Holmgren's responses to the king is just as adorable and it will mean a lot to him that one of his favorite basketball players responded to his letter. It may be something he remembers when he's an adult, so it's amazing that Chet did something like this for the kid?

What Will Be The Expectations For OKC Without Chet?

Without Chet available this season, the Thunder have absolutely no incentive to try and compete. Even if they play at their very best, they can at max be a play-in team in a very top-heavy Western Conference. As a result, the Thunder will definitely be a part of the teams tanking for Victor Wembanyama

If the Thunder can make a dual-big frontcourt of Holmgren and Wembanyama, they may become the single most dominant big-man duo in recent history. The fact that they will be a rookie duo will be even more enticing to fans of the Thunder and Sam Presti. It can be almost guaranteed that OKC will try to tank for the pick, the only question is, will they get it?

