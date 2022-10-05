Skip to main content

NBA Fans Think Every Team Will Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "He Is The Unicorn. He Will Be The Face Of The League."

Victor Wembanyama gave us a glimpse of what we have to look forward to for the years to come, as he put on a dominant display against G League Ignite on Tuesday night. The Frenchman who is almost certain to be the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, tallied 37 points on 11-20 shooting, hit seven 3-pointers, blocked 5 shots, and grabbed 4 rebounds.

He couldn't help his team Metropolitans 92 to get the win, as Scoot Henderson, who is regarded as the second best prospect for next year's draft, led Ignite to victory. Despite the defeat, Wembanyama's stock isn't going down one bit and his battle with Henderson was incredible to watch.

There were about 200 NBA scouts and executives in attendance for the game and the only thing that would have disappointed them is that there is only one team that will land this exceptional talent. Wembanyama made such an impression that fans are extremely hyped at the prospect of seeing him in action and they want their teams to tank to have a chance at landing him.

"I understand the hype 😮‍💨"

"Spurs better trade anyone who is eligible to rent a car before the season starts"

"Thunder just announced SGA out for the season with a subbed toe"

"we have one year before the championship window closes for 12 years"

"@nyknicks a mysterious round of "injuries" on all the starters.."

"OKC next season is gonna be disgusting"

"i now hope the rockets suck one more season"

"Every team is going to tank for this guy"

"do your thing @okcthunder"

"We’re about to witness a generational tanking for him"

"nba gms currently drooling"

"Future Goat"

"i’m so sorry about everything bad i said about him"

"He is the unicorn. He will be the face of the league."

"we might see a new all time worst record in the league this year from more than one team..."

"Okay but like I'm actually scared of this man. LMAO"

"This man ain’t real."

"Theyre gonna be competing for him more than an actual championship"

"he literally might be the greatest prospect ever i’ve ever seen anyone that size who can do what he does"

"The most unreal player I’ve ever seen. And one of the best (if not the best) prospects ever."

Fans weren't the only ones who were left stunned, as Isaiah Thomas couldn't believe a man that size could move the way Wembanyama does.

This man is going to be a major headache for every team he goes up against. We'll also get to see him play one more time before he heads back to France, as these two sides will play once more on Thursday afternoon.

If all eyes weren't on this game, you better believe they will be for the second one. Whichever franchise he ends up on, would have hit the jackpot, and we are certain the tank race is going to be hotly contested this year. The Spurs, the Rockets, the Thunder, and the Jazz are some of the teams that will most probably be in the mix and they'll be hoping the ping pong balls fall in their favor next year.

