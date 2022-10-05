NBA Fans Marvel At Incredible Battle Between Projected Top-2 2023 Draft Picks Victor Wembanyama And Scoot Henderson: "The Best No. 1 And No. 2 Pick Since Zion And Ja"

Tonight was supposed to be headlined by the continuation of NBA preseason action, but an unlikely game ended up being the most entertaining of the night. It wasn't the return of Zion Williamson for the New Orleans Pelicans but 2 players who haven't even been drafted in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have widely been projected as the No. 1 and No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, with Wembanyama expected to go first. Both players have generational projections and have caused a lot of teams to tank this season with the hopes of drafting one of these 2 players.

Wembanyama's Metropolitan's 92 faced off against Henderson's G League Ignite in an absolutely stellar matchup that saw Wembanyama have 37 points with 7 3-pointers made and 5 blocks. Henderson had 28 points with 9 assists and 5 rebounds. NBA fans collectively were thrilled by this battle between draft prospects, predicting many teams to tank for them after this showcase.

The French squad with Wembanyama ended up losing the game to the more well-rounded G league Ignite by a score of 115-122. With multiple NBA scouts reportedly in attendance, the draft wars for these 2 players will officially start now.

The Best 2 Prospects In A Single Draft Since 2019?

The last time we had 2 clear top prospects in a draft like this was in 2019 when the options were either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Both players were incredibly hyped then and have proven why they had that hype attached to them. Both players have already been All-Stars and are expected to take another step forward this season.

Wembanyama might be the best prospect the NBA draft has ever seen. There has never been a player of this size with this skill-set that has been so heavily recruited and many teams are going to go out of their way and tank for him.

Henderson is showing flashes similar to a young Derrick Rose or early-career Baron Davis. You could even compare him with Ja Morant, but his shooting is already further along than most of his comparisons. He can be a massive star in the NBA and is already honing his skills against professional players in the G League.

A generational tankathon might be coming this season for all teams that don't have a chance to contend. Only 2 of those teams can get these prospects, so it's going to be a very interesting season.