NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Dominant Return After 514-Day Absence: "Zion About To Remind The League Who He Is"

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA world was finally able to see Zion Williamson back in action tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans kicked off their preseason with a game against the Chicago Bulls. Zion made his presence felt early in the game, looking extremely healthy and not having lost any of his athleticism despite his injury history.

Zion's sophomore season saw him get extended minutes on the court for over half the season before he hurt himself. That year, Zion was one of the most efficient and effective paint scorers in the NBA, averaging over 25 points and becoming an All-Star. He has just played 82 games of basketball, so there is still a lot more that he can offer.

Having signed a contract extension with the Pelicans, Zion is happy with the Pelicans. Now it's time for him to start dominating the court again. Fans saw him do exactly that with 13 points on 66% efficiency against the Bulls. Zion also grabbed 4 rebounds and got 1 block, 1 steal, and 1 assist.

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking like one of the stronger teams in the Western Conference. They made the playoffs last year with half a season of CJ McCollum and no minutes from Zion Williamson. With the team being fully healthy now, expectations will be sky high and the team looks prepared to deliver.

Can Zion Williamson Make The Pelicans A Top-4 Seed?

The Pelicans are mostly a young team with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Herbert Jones still having years ahead of them. McCollum is the veteran of the lineup and a gifted point guard that can create for every person on the roster.

If Zion comes in and can effortlessly play the way he did in 2020-21, the Pelicans will be terrifying. There is still no defensive answer for Zion and there is a lot of offensive versatility around him with BI, CJ, and Devonté Graham off the bench. There are specialist defenders in Jones and Jose Alvarado. The pieces are there, Zion needs to be the cherry on top for the Pelicans and dominate this season.