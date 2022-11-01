Skip to main content

Dwight Howard Has Blunt Take On 2021-22 Season With The Lakers: "It Was Embarrassing."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Dwight Howard

The Los Angeles Lakers were a poor team during the 2021-22 season, finishing 33-49 and missing the play-in tournament. There is no doubt that it was a disappointing year for the team, as they had a lot of expectations going into the year.

Dwight Howard has recently opened up on what it was like during his last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He claimed that "it was embarrassing," noting that at times he thought the team shouldn't even "put on the jersey." 

“Every team was gunning for us and they gave us their best shot every night,” Howard said. “We didn’t get the job done. And it sucked. It left a bad taste in my mouth all summer. I probably spit 10 million times just thinking about how bad we lost and how much time was put in to that season.… I really felt like it was embarrassing.”

“We still had who we had and we still should have been better,” he continued. “So, I take my part in it. I could have been a lot better. Whatever they needed me to be.

“But it did not end well last year and it really was an embarrassment. Some days I was like, ‘Man, we shouldn’t even put on this jersey like this.'”

There is no doubt that the season was disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers last year. This season isn't off to a great start for the team either, as they currently only have a 1-5 record. 

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Do Better This Season

Though the Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled to start the season, there is a chance that they could be a better team during this season. After all, they improved defensively this year, and it was notably one of their goals when entering the season.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers are obviously going to need to add some 3PT shooting to their roster to have any real success. The Los Angeles Lakers got rid of their 6 best 3PT shooters from last season, and that has obviously affected their offense during this year. They have obviously struggled from the perimeter, and that is something to watch as the season goes on.

With that being said, there is a chance that the Los Angeles Lakers will end up being a better team this year simply due to their improved defense. Hopefully, we see them go on a run and get some wins, and we'll see what happens in the future.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dwight Howard
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Has Blunt Take On 2021-22 Season With The Lakers: "It Was Embarrassing."

By Lee Tran
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green

By Lee Tran
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Save His Career If He Continues To Play Well Off The Bench

By Lee Tran
Kyle Lowry
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thinks Kyle Lowry Should Come Off The Bench For Miami Heat: "He's Up There In Age..."

By Lee Tran
haliburton chris paul
NBA Media

Myles Turner Likens Tyrese Haliburton To Chris Paul: "All-Star Level Talent."

By Lee Tran
Juan Toscano-Anderson Says Russell Westbrook Is One Of The Best Teammates He's Ever Had: "Amazing Person..."
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Says Russell Westbrook Is One Of The Best Teammates He's Ever Had: "Amazing Teammate And Person..."

By Lee Tran
The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions
NBA Media

The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions

By Divij Kulkarni
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
NBA Media

Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."

By Divij Kulkarni
harden tucker house
NBA Media

The NBA Has Started An Investigation Into Philadelphia 76ers For Possible Tampering And Early Contact Around Their Free Agency Class Of James Harden, P. J. Tucker, And Danuel House

By Lee Tran
Bronny James Could Play In The Australian NBL In 2023 Before Being Eligible For The 2024 NBA Draft
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"

By Lee Tran
Kendall Jenner Wishes Devin Booker Happy Birthday On Instagram, Fans Think They Are Back Together
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Wishes Devin Booker Happy Birthday On Instagram, Fans Think They Are Back Together

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Pacers Star Paid $250,000 In Fines After Refusing To Shower: "He Doesn't Want To Be Naked Among Everyone"
NBA Media

Former Pacers Star Paid $250,000 In Fines After Refusing To Shower: "He Doesn't Want To Be Naked Among Everyone"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Durant Shut Down A Fan Who Misunderstood A Video Of Him Yelling: "I Was Talkin To A Ref"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Shut Down A Fan Who Misunderstood A Video Of Him Yelling: "I Was Talkin To A Ref"

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Fill Appreciation Post About Russell Westbrook: "Benchbrook Is Bestbrook"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Fill Appreciation Post About Russell Westbrook: "Benchbrook Is Bestbrook"

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Sends A Three-Word Message After Their First Win Of The Season
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sends A Three-Word Message After Their First Win Of The Season

By Divij Kulkarni