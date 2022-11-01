Dwight Howard Has Blunt Take On 2021-22 Season With The Lakers: "It Was Embarrassing."

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were a poor team during the 2021-22 season, finishing 33-49 and missing the play-in tournament. There is no doubt that it was a disappointing year for the team, as they had a lot of expectations going into the year.

Dwight Howard has recently opened up on what it was like during his last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He claimed that "it was embarrassing," noting that at times he thought the team shouldn't even "put on the jersey."

“Every team was gunning for us and they gave us their best shot every night,” Howard said. “We didn’t get the job done. And it sucked. It left a bad taste in my mouth all summer. I probably spit 10 million times just thinking about how bad we lost and how much time was put in to that season.… I really felt like it was embarrassing.” “We still had who we had and we still should have been better,” he continued. “So, I take my part in it. I could have been a lot better. Whatever they needed me to be. “But it did not end well last year and it really was an embarrassment. Some days I was like, ‘Man, we shouldn’t even put on this jersey like this.'”

There is no doubt that the season was disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers last year. This season isn't off to a great start for the team either, as they currently only have a 1-5 record.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Do Better This Season

Though the Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled to start the season, there is a chance that they could be a better team during this season. After all, they improved defensively this year, and it was notably one of their goals when entering the season.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers are obviously going to need to add some 3PT shooting to their roster to have any real success. The Los Angeles Lakers got rid of their 6 best 3PT shooters from last season, and that has obviously affected their offense during this year. They have obviously struggled from the perimeter, and that is something to watch as the season goes on.

With that being said, there is a chance that the Los Angeles Lakers will end up being a better team this year simply due to their improved defense. Hopefully, we see them go on a run and get some wins, and we'll see what happens in the future.