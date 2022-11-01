Skip to main content

Eric Gordon Clapped Back At A Reporter Who Endlessly Criticized The Rockets For Running Clutch Plays For Him: "What's So F**kin Funny?"

The NBA season has begun and while there are big stories across the league in terms of surprise results, some teams are playing exactly as they might have been expected to. The Houston Rockets fall firmly into this category. The Rockets were always going to be quite low in the standings, so their 1-7 start to the season comes as absolutely no surprise to anyone watching. Ja Morant dropped a huge number of points on them, as did Giannis Antetokounmpo, every great team seems to be torching them.

The team is very young, having drafted high since they traded away James Harden and committed to rebuilding. Young stars like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are expected to develop over time and the Rockets will also be hoping they can win the lottery sweepstakes and land either one of Scoot Henderson or Victor Wembanyama in the upcoming draft. 

But they also have some players left over from their years contending for a championship, and Eric Gordon is one of those. Gordon has averaged over 16 points throughout his career and is a valuable and experienced veteran at this point. As such, he commands respect in the locker room as well as touches. And in recent games this has become a problem for those that want to see the young players develop, leading to some beef between EG and a reporter. 

The Rockets suffered a narrow loss to the Clippers on Monday night and reporter Paulo Alves took to Twitter to live-tweet the game. He went on a tirade against Head Coach Stephen Silas and Eric Gordon for how many plays EG was a part of in the clutch. 

"Man I’m sorry its 5AM and I just watched Stephen Silas draw up back-to-back plays for 34-year-old Eric Gordon on a rebuilding team. Get this guy outta here PLEASE. Free us from this burden man."

"THEY DREW UP ANOTHER PLAY FOR EG I AM F**KING DECEASED. GAME ON THE LINE, DEVELOPMENT SEASON. WE END UP WITH 3 BACK TO BACK TO BACK ERIC GORDON GAME DEFINING PLAYS."

He finally tweeted about Eric Gordon getting a play once again, and it caught the player's attention, resulting in a quick clap back. 

Paulo Alves: "Watch Silas come up with a play for Eric Gordon here."

Eric Gordon: "What’s so f**kin funny?"

It's not unheard of for people to get under the skin of NBA players, and this was another example of that. Gordon shut the guy down though, he isn't amused by these tirades. One way or another, the Rockets are likely to not be very good this season, which might just work out for the best for them. 

