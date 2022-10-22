Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"

The Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Houston Rockets in the second game of their season. After a hard-fought OT win against the New York Knicks, Ja Morant and Co. were looking to maintain their winnings ways against the Rockets.

This game between the Rockets and Grizzlies was surely a close battle as the Rockets actually led the game going to halftime with a 70-62 lead. While players like Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, who are often reliable shooters for the team, struggled, it was superstar Ja Morant who was the clear standout player in the game.

Making the first five threes he attempted in the game, Morant had a great night shooting the ball. Not only did he torment the Rockets with his incredible shooting, but Morant also had some incredible moments of driving to the basket and dunking the ball.

Apart from his incredible offensive prowess, Ja showcased his defensive repertoire as well, ending the night with 1 steal and 2 blocks to show for it. Ending the night with an incredible 49 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds, the guard came up clutch for the Grizzlies and helped them maintain their spotless record this season.

After Morant's incredible 49-point performance, fans were in absolute awe of the performance that the guard put up. Most notably, chants of him being the MVP this season was prevalent.

Morant certainly balled out against the Rockets and deserves all the plaudits that he received from the fans. With a 33-point performance against the Knicks and this 49-point bombshell against Houston, Ja has started off his season with a bang. If he can maintain this level of play throughout the season, there is no doubt why the guard won’t fancy himself to be crowned as the MVP. Can Ja Morant become one of the youngest players to win the MVP trophy this season? 

