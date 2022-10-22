Skip to main content

Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024

Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024

After a rough couple of years on the sidelines with injuries, Klay Thompson finally returned to the court in January this year. Thompson wasn't his usual self, as you'd expect of someone who missed so much time, but he was still very much a factor on the court as the Warriors went on to win the title.

Even though a significant amount of time has passed since his return, the Warriors have been very cautious with Klay. He didn't play either of their two preseason games in Japan, and he didn't play too many pickup games in the offseason either, as he said that tearing his Achilles during one of them in 2020 had left him with a mental block.

Klay Thompson Shares His Honest Opinion On Retirement

Considering those 2 major injuries and the fact that the now 32-year-old Klay has had limited action in the preseason, there have been some murmurs that retirement might not be too far away. Klay seems to have taken offense to a report which indicated that he is going to retire in 2024 as he went off on it.

(starts at 12:16 mark):

"Also, there's a report out there - I have no intention of retiring in 2024. So, if you write some dumb sh** like that, just be held accountable because like that's crazy. Just because I didn't play 5-on-5 doesn't mean I'm gonna retire. That is absurd."

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle made an appearance on KNBR radio recently, where he stated that he wouldn't be surprised if Thompson retired in 2024 after his contract with the Warriors ends. 

“The reality is that Klay does have two more years on his deal,” Letourneau continued. “I personally would not be shocked if Klay just retired from basketball at the end of that contract. I don’t think it’s going to be between this season and next season. If he does retire in the near future it would be after his contract ends. He’s had no interest or desire to talk about extensions, even though he is extension eligible right now."

While we can't be sure if he was referring to Letourneau, it does seem pretty likely that he was. To be fair, Letourneau was just giving his personal opinion, which he based on the fact that Thompson wasn't keen to talk about extensions while basically everyone else on the team seemed to be waiting in line to get one.

Klay won't be a free agent for 2 years, though, which would explain why he isn't bothered about a new deal at this point, even if he is eligible for one. He is more focused on getting his 5th championship ring and there is a pretty good chance he gets it.

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024

By Gautam Varier
Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique
NBA Media

NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons' Performance Against The Toronto Raptors: "We've Set The Bar Really Low... Did Nothing In The Last 1.5 Quarters"

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

By Gautam Varier
herb guards
NBA Media

Herb Jones Shares His List Of Toughest Players To Guard In The NBA: "Luka Is A Tough Guard. Kevin Durant. I'll Also Say Trae Young."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulders Next Season: "This Is Your Worst Nightmare Happening Here."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Slams Brooklyn Nets, Say They Won't Be Good This Season: "It Is The Same Old Nets. But Now They Have Added Ben Simmons, One Of The Least Reliable Max Players In NBA History."

By Orlando Silva
bayless westbrook
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Believes Darvin Ham Is Afraid Of Russell Westbrook: "He Seems To Be Crumbling At Westbrook's Feet... He's Going To Start Him And He's Going To Finish Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates

By Lee Tran
maurice harkless lakers
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign Free Agent Maurice Harkless To Improve Wing Depth, Says Shams Charania

By Lee Tran
lebron dray lakers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Didn't Mind Waiting Until 2nd Quarter To Come Into Lakers-Clippers Game: "I Waited 82 Games Last Year, So I Didn't Think 15 Minutes Would Be That Long."

By Lee Tran
Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat

By Orlando Silva
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

By Orlando Silva