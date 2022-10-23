Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Five-Word Message After Dropping 44 Points And 12 Rebounds In Win Over The Rockets

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did not advance very far in last season's NBA playoff bracket, but they remain one of the favorites to win the title again this year.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and others, the Bucks have a strong roster that can keep up with any team in the league.

And after dropping 44 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Rockets on Saturday, the Greek Freak tweeted out a strong five-word message of encouragement to the fans.

Giannis has always expressed loyalty to the Bucks, and he really seems to be proud of his team's 2-0 start. The question is, if the Bucks do deliver another title this year, what would it mean for their future with Giannis?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future In Doubt Amid Looming Contract Expiration

With a solid start to the season, there are good vibes in Milwaukee about the season to come. Still, there is also some pressure for them to capitalize on this campaign knowing that Antetokounmpo will l be eligible to sign an extension next summer.

"Khris Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton is out. This is a low-key important year for the Bucks because their ownership group has gone as far as they can go," said ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "They're deep in the tax, they gave Bobby Portis a contract, they gave Connaughton a contract. They didn't extend Khris Middleton, who's headed for free agency next year with a player option, we'll see how that goes. I hate to bring this up, next summer is the first time Giannis can extend his contract for the Supermax. We are coming to a point of evaluation for Giannis on the Bucks next year. If Middleton was healthy, they beat the Celtics in the second round, it was a 7-game series without him. I think they might have beat the Heat and go the Finals where who knows what happens. This team could very well be having a ring night. I'm not sounding the alarm but just pointing out that this is who they are and next year, Giannis gets to make a referendum on where the team are."

If the Bucks are to compete for a title, they need Giannis at his absolute best. Fortunately for them, there's no reason to believe he will play any worse than he has been for most of his career.

And after dropping that five-word tweet this weekend, Bucks fans are more convinced than ever that he's fully locked-in on the task at hand.