Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs

Former San Antonio Spurs Performance Psychologist, Dr. Hillary Cauthen has dropped the lawsuit against guard Josh Primo.

Earlier this month, she had filed the suit alleging that the 19-year-old had exposed himself to her nine times during their private sessions. She later agreed to settle the lawsuit filed against the team in mid-November.

Per a KSAT report, Cauthen's attorney, Tony Buzbee said that the parties had agreed on sorting out the issue.

“The parties have agreed to resolve the matter,” in an email.

In her lawsuit, the doctor claimed that she had informed the team management about the incidents, and added that no action was taken.

She said her involvement with the side was limited after she spoke of the issue, and the franchise did not renew her contract at the end of August, while not taking any action against Primo.

Josh Primo's Legal Team Had Shared A Statement Defending the Spurs Player

The 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was waived by the Texan team in what came as a surprise to many. While teams showed interest in acquiring him, reports of him allegedly exposing himself to women came to light.

Shortly, after Cauthen announced that she would be taking action, Primo's attorney shared a statement defending the young player.

Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges. He is now being victimized by his former team appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit. In an act of betrayal against her young client, Dr. Cauthen, who is 40 years old, falsely claims Josh Primo exposed himself to her during the course of her numerous therapy sessions. Dr. Cauthen's allegations are either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy. Josh Primo never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else and was not even aware that his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts. What makes the allegations even less credible is that Dr. Cauthen never informed her patient of the purported exposure. Dr. Cauthen was Mr. Primo's mental health support provider and confidant; a therapist who Mr. Primo trusted. She is much older than Mr. Primo, with many years of experience as a sports psychologist. It is baffling why she did not bother to tell her patient that his private parts were visible underneath his shorts. Josh Primo is at the beginning of a promising career and has been devastated by these false allegations and release by the Spurs. He is in the process seeking treatment to deal with the trauma inflicted on him by Dr. Cauthen's misleading allegations, in addition to the previous trauma he suffered as a child. He looks forward to clearing his name and to moving forward with his NBA career.

On the game front, the Spurs campaign has stuttered losing their last six games, and are placed 6-11 in the West. They face the Los Angeles Lakers next in back-to-back clashes.

