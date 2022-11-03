Joshua Primo's Attorney Shares First Statement Defending The Player: "Primo Is A 19-Year-Old NBA Player Who Has Suffered A Lifetime Of Trauma And Challenges."

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Primo shocked the NBA world after the San Antonio Spurs decided to waive him unexpectedly. The young player was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and it looked like the Texan team had a lot of faith in him for the future. However, that story came to an abrupt end, leaving everybody wondering what went wrong for the player.

Even though many teams showed interest in him, they all wanted to know more details about Primo's real reason behind his exit from the Spurs. Initially, he said he would work on his mental health, but then we learned that he allegedly exposed himself to women in the organization, which led to this decision.

To make things worse, a former Spurs psychologist is suing both the team and the player, claiming that Primo exposed himself to her nine times since late 2021, and the team didn't do anything about it despite this doctor reporting the issue many times.

This isn't the last we'll see about this, as Joshua's legal team has gotten to work to defend the young player against these serious accusations.

Joshua Primo's Attorney Shares First Statement Defending The Player

Shortly after the former Spurs employee announced she was taking legal action against the team and the player, Primo's attorney released a statement defending the 19-year-old and criticizing the way the psychologist handled this situation.

Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges. He is now being victimized by his former team appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit. In an act of betrayal against her young client, Dr. Cauthen, who is 40 years old, falsely claims Josh Primo exposed himself to her during the course of her numerous therapy sessions. Dr. Cauthen's allegations are either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy. Josh Primo never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else and was not even aware that his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts. What makes the allegations even less credible is that Dr. Cauthen never informed her patient of the purported exposure. Dr. Cauthen was Mr. Primo's mental health support provider and confidant; a therapist who Mr. Primo trusted. She is much older than Mr. Primo, with many years of experience as a sports psychologist. It is baffling why she did not bother to tell her patient that his private parts were visible underneath his shorts. Josh Primo is at the beginning of a promising career and has been devastated by these false allegations and release by the Spurs. He is in the process seeking treatment to deal with the trauma inflicted on him by Dr. Cauthen's misleading allegations, in addition to the previous trauma he suffered as a child. He looks forward to clearing his name and to moving forward with his NBA career.

Amid a terrific start of the season, the San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a complex position. It's unclear how much they thought about waiving Primo before they did it, but it definitely was a surprise for the rest of the league. Primo could still have a chance in the league, but first, he'll need to get out of this in a good way. We have to wait and see how this situation develops, but it looks like both parties are ready for war.