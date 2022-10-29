Skip to main content

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Josh Primo was recently shockingly released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard.

A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed the reason for the San Antonio Spurs' release of Josh Primo. The report stated that there are currently "multiple alleged instances" of the Spurs guard "exposing himself to women".

The San Antonio Spurs' release of guard Joshua Primo -- the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN.

The decision to release Primo on Friday night was sudden and shocking, and it spoke to the severity of the issues surrounding the promising 19-year old player.

The team had recently picked up the $4.3 million 2023-24 option on Primo's contract, signifying a level of confidence in his future with the franchise.

Many NBA teams remain intrigued with Primo's talent and potential, but are searching for a more complete understanding of the situation as they weigh the possibility of placing a claim to acquire Primo before he clears waivers and becomes a free agent Monday afternoon, sources said.

There is no doubt that this is an extremely serious matter, and it is easy to see why the San Antonio Spurs made the decision that they did. We have seen teams suspend coaches or front office members regarding sexual misconduct allegations in recent memory, and the San Antonio Spurs have clearly decided to terminate their relationship with Josh Primo in regard to the situation.

It remains to be seen if any team ends up acquiring Josh Primo at some point after these allegations. This issue is certainly no joke, and we'll see what happens in regard to Josh Primo's NBA future going forward.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_16893387
NBA Media

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel

By Orlando Silva
dwyane wade union
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Gabrielle Union For Her 50th Birthday: "I'm Forever Grateful And In Debt To The Universe For Choosing Me To Be Your Husband."

By Lee Tran
Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That
NBA Media

Jamal Crawford Reveals What Made Kobe Bryant Different From Other NBA Stars: "He Could Go 0 For 10 And That Didn't Deter Him To Take The Game-Winning Shot."

By Lee Tran
DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points

By Aaron Abhishek
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
pierce lakers
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Los Angeles Lakers Should 'Blow It Up' After 5th Loss Of The Season

By Orlando Silva
"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager
NBA Media

"What Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Are Doing To LeBron James Needs To Be Investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Analyst Shares Ultimatum On Russell Westbrook's Career: "There's A Good Chance This Is Russell Westbrook's Last Season In The NBA"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Shares Ultimatum On Russell Westbrook's Career: "There's A Good Chance This Is Russell Westbrook's Last Season In The NBA"

By Orlando Silva
20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History

By Nick Mac
20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar