Giannis Antetokounmpo Only Needed 2 Dribbles From Half-Court To Dunk The Ball

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks recently locked horns in the 2022-23 NBA season. Coming into the games, the two sides have had very different seasons so far, but there was still one thing in common between them. It was the presence of a superstar player on the roster.

For the Bucks, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo, and for the Mavs, Luka Doncic was fulfilling that role. It was a great game, but Giannis and co. never really had an issue in defeating the Doncic-led Mavericks.

Although Luka lost against The Greek Freak, he showed nothing but respect to him. Doncic even called Giannis the best player in the world as of now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Crazy Dunk Against The Dallas Mavericks

Giannis has a humble side, which was seen when he was spotted playing with a toy dinosaur in between timeouts during the game. But that doesn't mean he will go easy on his teammates when it matters the most.

Speaking of that, Giannis showed his skill against Tim Hardaway Jr. when he threw a thunderous dunk during the third quarter.

The best part about it was the fact that it only took him two dribbles from the half-court to reach the rim and throw it down hard. This dunk must have given a flashback to Hardaway Jr., as he was on the receiving end of one of the most vicious dunks thrown by Giannis in 2018.

Fortunately, Hardaway Jr. decided to move out of Antetokounmpo's way. All things considered, it was yet another phenomenal performance from Giannis. He finished the game with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 29 minutes of action.

The Milwaukee Bucks have now improved their record to 14-5 and are just 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics from displacing them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference. The way that the Bucks are playing as of now, it certainly seems achievable for them to do so.

