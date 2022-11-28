Skip to main content

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Plays With Toy Dinosaur In Between Timeouts In Bucks-Mavericks Game

giannis dinosaur

Giannis Antetokounmpo is well-known as one of the most humble and wholesome superstars in the NBA today. We rarely see him run into problems with others, and there's no doubt that he's just overall a good person.

Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed a wholesome moment during the Milwaukee Bucks' recent game against the Dallas Mavericks. He was spotted playing with a toy dinosaur in between timeouts.

It is clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo still has time for some fun, even if it is in the middle of a game. Obviously, this wasn't necessarily a high-stakes game for the Milwaukee Bucks, as they cruised to a win against the Dallas Mavericks. It is likely that Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn't have done this in a playoff game for example, but it is clear that he felt as though he could afford to have a wholesome moment in this contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Willing To Do Anything To Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a wholesome human being, but on the court, he is a player that is known to put his body on the line to score, play defense, and rebound. There's no doubt that he's a player that is willing to do anything to win and is comfortable playing a physical and dominating play style. Recently, he claimed that he enjoys getting physical against people, and is willing to get hit.

"I feel no pain, I feel great. I've been taking a lot of hard hits, but I always fall down and get up. At the end of the day it's basketball. I've said it multiple times, I enjoy physicality, I enjoy putting my body on the line. It puts a fire under my belly, it wakes me up. Not a lot of people enjoy getting hit, and at the end of the day obviously you want to have a game that you can get hit the least. But when I get hit I kind of enjoy it, I feel like I'm part of the game, I'm in the game, I'm locked in, I'm making plays, I'm being aggressive, I'm getting downhill, making plays for my teammates. It's part of my game, it's part of basketball. Sometimes you're gonna get hit, but I feel no pain. I get up."

This season, the Milwaukee Bucks have been without Khris Middleton, but that hasn't really affected the team's overall performance. That is because Giannis Antetokounmpo has stepped up, and he is currently on another planet with his contributions on both ends of the floor.

As of right now, the Milwaukee Bucks are 14-5, and hopefully, that continues. There's no question that they are a contender, and perhaps we'll see Giannis Antetokounmpo lead them to another championship.

