Giannis Antetokounmpo Enjoys When He Gets Hard Hits From His Opponents: "I Feel No Pain"

After losing against the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks made a stunning comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the 119-111 win, Giannis was the star of the show. He dropped 37 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists to help the Bucks register the 12th win of the season.

Following the victory, the Bucks now have a record of 12-4. Speaking of the matchup, the biggest takeaway from it was the immensely physical tactics used by the Trail Blazers against The Greek Freak. Throughout the game, Giannis had to endure a lot of hard fouls.

So much so that after the game, head coach Mike Budenholzer decided to urge the NBA to protect Giannis in some way. After all, he is one of the biggest superstars in the NBA right now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo On Enduring Physical Plays

Although the biggest talking point from the Bucks vs. 76ers game a few days ago was when Giannis knocked down the ladder while practicing free-throws after the game, the 76ers played a rough style of basketball against him.

Combining Antetokounmpo was treated by the Trail Blazers, one would expect him to be furious with the referees. But surprisingly Giannis doesn't mind handling a lot of physical plays from opponents.

Via CBS Sports:

"I feel no pain, I feel great. I've been taking a lot of hard hits, but I always fall down and get up. At the end of the day it's basketball. I've said it multiple times, I enjoy physicality, I enjoy putting my body on the line. It puts a fire under my belly, it wakes me up. Not a lot of people enjoy getting hit, and at the end of the day obviously you want to have a game that you can get hit the least. But when I get hit I kind of enjoy it, I feel like I'm part of the game, I'm in the game, I'm locked in, I'm making plays, I'm being aggressive, I'm getting downhill, making plays for my teammates. It's part of my game, it's part of basketball. Sometimes you're gonna get hit, but I feel no pain. I get up."

Each player in the NBA has a different way of handling physical plays. Some prefer to crib about it while others simply decide to embrace that. Giannis certainly falls in the latter category and as he mentioned, he feels no pain when taking a lot of hard hits during games.

