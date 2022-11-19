Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Argues With Sixers Staff And Throws Down A Ladder To Practice Free Throws

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the more humble superstars that the NBA has ever seen and has become one of the more likable figures in the league over time. Even though he is widely regarded now as the best player in the world, Giannis still said that LeBron James is the face of the NBA.

He also had some big praise for Victor Wembanyama, as he said the league better prepare themselves because he hasn't seen anything like the Frenchman. While Giannis is undoubtedly a great person, even the best of us can lose it a bit at times.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Argued With Sixers Staff And Threw Down A Ladder

Giannis and the Bucks had traveled to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers, and things didn't go their way, as the hosts won 110-102. It was the 3rd defeat in the last 4 games for the Bucks, and Giannis scored 25 points in the loss. One of the bigger talking points from the game, though, was his free throw shooting, as he went 4-15 from the line, and after the game, he wanted to practice his free throws. The staff, however, wanted to wrap things up for the night and brought a ladder over to get some work done at the rim. Giannis wasn't having it, though, and he got into an argument with them that ended with him pushing the ladder to the floor.

This is definitely a bad look. You can understand that he was frustrated after the loss and his poor shooting from the line, but you have to respect the staff in the arena. They have a job to do, and this is so uncharacteristic of Giannis.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he apologizes for this once he cools down a bit, as he would know deep down that he was in the wrong here. He'll have plenty of time to practice his free throws in the meantime, as their next game is on Monday night against the Blazers. Expect Giannis to get back to his dominant best in that one.

