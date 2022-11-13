Credit: Fadeaway World

It's not a secret that Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, even surpassing Zion Williamson. Some say that he could be picked higher if he was on the same draft as James. The Frenchman is touted as a franchise-altering player who could make a lot of damage to the competition once he makes it to the NBA.

That's why so many people think that the tanking games will start soon, as everybody wants to put their hands on Wemby before the competition. Many teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the young big man, but right now, nothing is clear.

Meanwhile, everybody keeps praising Wembanyama, who is thriving in his final year before making it to the NBA. The latest name to sign that list was none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is considered the best player in the world right now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

In the preview of the first episode of season 5 of Serge Ibaka's "How Hungry Are You?" show, the Greek Freak had an interesting conversation with his teammate, warning him and the rest of the NBA about Wembanyama.

Ibaka: I want to ask you a question about Wembanyama. The young player from France. What do you think about him? Antetokounmpo: Get ready, my friend. How long do you want to play? Ibaka: Until I can't work. Antetokounmpo: Ok, so that's 5-7 more years? Ibaka: Ok. Antetokounmpo: My friend, you will be in the league when this kid comes. Get ready, because if you're not ready, this kid is going to be a problem. Big problem. I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother... He's taller than Rudy Gobert. He can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD. Bro. Bro. Crazy. Crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he's going to be really good.

Wembanyama is seen as the future of the NBA and basketball in general. He's the real unicorn and everybody will try to acquire his services next season. It's good to know that the competition is already aware of how dangerous this man will be once they go at it on the court.

