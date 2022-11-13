Skip to main content

Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

Giannis Antetokounmpo Heaps Huge Praise On Victor Wembanyama

It's not a secret that Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, even surpassing Zion Williamson. Some say that he could be picked higher if he was on the same draft as James. The Frenchman is touted as a franchise-altering player who could make a lot of damage to the competition once he makes it to the NBA. 

That's why so many people think that the tanking games will start soon, as everybody wants to put their hands on Wemby before the competition. Many teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the young big man, but right now, nothing is clear. 

Meanwhile, everybody keeps praising Wembanyama, who is thriving in his final year before making it to the NBA. The latest name to sign that list was none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is considered the best player in the world right now. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

In the preview of the first episode of season 5 of Serge Ibaka's "How Hungry Are You?" show, the Greek Freak had an interesting conversation with his teammate, warning him and the rest of the NBA about Wembanyama. 

Ibaka: I want to ask you a question about Wembanyama. The young player from France. What do you think about him?

Antetokounmpo: Get ready, my friend. How long do you want to play?

Ibaka: Until I can't work.

Antetokounmpo: Ok, so that's 5-7 more years?

Ibaka: Ok.

Antetokounmpo: My friend, you will be in the league when this kid comes. Get ready, because if you're not ready, this kid is going to be a problem. Big problem. I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother... He's taller than Rudy Gobert. He can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD. Bro. Bro. Crazy. Crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he's going to be really good.

Wembanyama is seen as the future of the NBA and basketball in general. He's the real unicorn and everybody will try to acquire his services next season. It's good to know that the competition is already aware of how dangerous this man will be once they go at it on the court. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Giannis Antetokounmpo Heaps Huge Praise On Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party
Entertainment

LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Reveals The Place Where Michael Jordan Feels Completely Unbothered
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals The Place Where Michael Jordan Feels Completely Unbothered

By Aaron Abhishek
Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season

By Lee Tran
Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball
NBA Media

Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball

By Divij Kulkarni
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season

By Orlando Silva
Dennis Rodman's Ex-Girlfriend Carmen Electra Shares Stunning Pics To Promote Her OnlyFans
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman's Ex-Girlfriend Carmen Electra Shares Stunning Pics To Promote Her OnlyFans

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy New York Knicks For Allowing 145 Points Against Oklahoma City Thunder

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis Explains How Bad Lakers Feels After Dropping To 2-10 This Season
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Explains How Bad Lakers Feel After Dropping To 2-10 This Season

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Hailed Kyrie Irving As A True Leader Amid Latest Controversy

By Divij Kulkarni
Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At 'No Culture' Kings While Talking About Pacers
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At 'No Culture' Kings While Talking About Pacers

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win

By Divij Kulkarni
20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams
NBA

20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams

By Eddie Bitar