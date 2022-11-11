Skip to main content

NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"

NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"

The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes that 14 lottery teams will enter next year might be one of the most impactful moments in the history of those franchises. Not only is Wembanyama a 7'4" demigod, but he is also expected to add around $500 million in value to whichever team drafts him.

As a result, there is a heavy incentive for teams to be bad and be in a position to draft Wembanyama next year. Teams like the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets are already looking like bottom-feeder teams, while expected tankers in the Utah Jazz have shocked the world as the No. 1 seed in the West through their first 13 games.

 Either way, one NBA executive expects all these teams to go on losing streaks for 10 to 15 games in order to get Wembanyama via lottery. This is despite Adam Silver already asking teams to not tank this season.   

“No, it’s early enough to where you can just throw everybody off your scent and say, ‘What are you talking about? Look how hard we’ve been playing,’” one general manager said. “Don’t get it twisted. Once people start taking on a little bit of water around the trade deadline, you might see the longest 10- to 15-game losing streaks by multiple teams in NBA history.” (h/t The Athletic)

Wembanyama might just be the most legitimate superstar prospect we have seen in the draft since LeBron James in 2003. Some experts have even picked Wembanyama as a better prospect than LeBron.

Will This Tank Be Worth It?

Tanking is always risky, as there's no guarantee on what pick a team gets after the draft lottery. All they can do is ensure they're one of the 3 worst teams in the league to maximize their odds at the No. 1 pick, with even those odds just being 14%.

Wembanyama promises to be everything a prospect created in a basketball lab would be. That is a scary prospect for everyone, which is why teams are rushing to the bottom of the Conference. Whether he actually lives up to the NBA expectations is something we will see, but it is going to be extremely fun to track through the season. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
NBA Media

Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Reveals Hilarious Story Of When Charles Barkley Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Mike Tyson Knocked His Opponent Out In 20 Seconds
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Reveals Hilarious Story Of When Charles Barkley Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Mike Tyson Knocked His Opponent Out In 20 Seconds

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Derrick Rose Is Unhappy About His Role On The Knicks: "I'm In The Unknown"
NBA Media

Derrick Rose Is Unhappy About His Role On The Knicks: "I'm In The Unknown"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers News: The Biggest Mistakes By Rob Pelinka And The Front Office
NBA Media

Lakers News: The Biggest Mistakes By Rob Pelinka And The Front Office

By Aaron Abhishek
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House
NBA Media

Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land A Megastar If One Becomes Available
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land A Megastar If One Becomes Available

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Defends Jordan Poole Who Is Struggling And Hasn't Played Well This Season
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Defends Jordan Poole Who Is Struggling And Hasn't Played Well This Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"
NBA Media

Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"
NBA Media

John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Target 2 Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Target Two Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers
NBA Media

Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."
NBA Media

Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."

By Aaron Abhishek
Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
NBA Media

Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya