Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The hype around Victor Wembanyama has reached incredible levels after his 2 dominant performances in the United States for his club, Metropolitans 92 from France. He faced off against the G League Ignite and projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 Draft, Scoot Henderson.

Wembanyama is as clear-cut as a 1st overall pick has ever been, with Adrian Wojnarowski openly labeling him as the greatest prospect in draft history, a statement that has not been heard in decades. Woj also added that a team president told him that drafting Wembanyama could equate to $500 million in additional value for a franchise.  

One team President said to me drafting Wembanyama might add as much as $500 million to the value of your franchise. At 7-foot-4, 7’5" in shoes, he’s so advanced skill-wise, there’s just never been anyone like him. The level of tanking we may see in the NBA this year… you may see more players available earlier in the season as teams don’t want to be in a position to be winning. That has an impact on contenders… Victor Wembanyama is going to really impact the league before he plays a minute in it.”

The tanking that goes on in the NBA is going to be very obvious this season, as Wembanyama is the single-greatest prospect the league has seen in ages. The financial upside and his on-court talent are going to combine him to make him more coveted than any recent prospect. 

Victor Wembanyama Is Going To Change The League

The hype is real and very scarily so. Even if the level of competition was lower than what he will face in the NBA, Wembanyama's ability to move with the ball and hit fadeaway 3s from the corner is almost never-seen-before. 

Some scouts have said that Victor entering into the NBA could be like Kristaps Porzingis, a player who is currently on a max contract. At his ceiling, we could be looking at Giannis Antetokounmpo with a lethal jump shot, which is an incredibly scary thought. 

There will be concerns about his size, but the advent of a 7'4" shooter in the league is going to be incomparable with any recent archetypes we have seen in players. This is as one-of-a-kind as it gets, and that is why acquiring him could have a $500 million impact for a team. 

