NBA Fans React To Insane Victor Wembanyama Highlight: "Bro A Demigod"

There are a handful of times in NBA history when a player comes along who truly shakes up the league, and Victor Wembanyama is set to be one of them next year. We often talk about players being one of a kind, and this man typifies that more than anyone else.

Standing at 7'4", Wembanyama can do basically everything on the court. Giannis Antetokounmpo said the league needs to get ready for the Frenchman and added that he has a chance to be one of the best players to ever play this game. Bill Simmons went as far as to say that Wembanyama is even ahead of LeBron James as the best prospect he has ever seen. The hype is simply on another level, and you can't really say it is over the top by any means.

NBA Fans React To Insane Victor Wembanyama Highlight

NBA fans really got to see what Wembanyama is capable of when he played two games against G League Ignite last month in which he balled out. They can't wait to see more of Wembanyama, and the NBA made a wise decision by streaming all of his games in the French league on their app for free. It has been Wembanyama-watch ever since they did that, and he continues to produce magic on the court. A video recently went viral of the Frenchman hitting a one-legged three-pointer, and fans were left stunned as they reacted to it.

"How the hell are you supposed to guard that lol"

"Bro a demigod"

"Aye man he gotta be banned"

"If he stays healthy, it’s wraps for the league 😭"

"I've never seen a dude this big cook someone like that"

"It just don’t make sense. How you 10 foot 19 doing all that?!"

"Alien with juice 🤧"

"Walking cheat code😭‼️"

"That probably feels like a mid range shot to him 😂"

"finish with 33,12,4,3 loooool"

"Literally one of the Monstars from SpaceJam 😂😂"

"2K Creator player forreal lol😂😂"

"That's just unfair 😪"

"He really pulled a floater from three😂😂"

"He might be an alien… only explanation"

"He’s gonna probably be the goat 🐐 if he can stay healthy"

"He shouldn’t be moving that clean 😂 this guy is sum special"

"can’t wait to see this dude in the NBA 😮"

"That’s most definitely a human robot. Super human"

"Bro is a taller kd"

He is a walking highlight reel, and if he stays healthy, he is going to be a massive headache for the rest of the league to deal with. The Rockets, Pistons, and Magic are among the teams with the best chance of landing him next year, and their fans sure won't mind losing a whole lot this season.

The Magic, in particular, seem to have struck gold with Paolo Banchero, who is having one of the best rookie seasons in NBA history, and they would be salivating at the prospect of teaming him up with Wembanyama.

