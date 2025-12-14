Ranking 29 Kawhi Leonard Trade Destinations: What Every NBA Team Could Offer For 2x NBA Champion

Kawhi Leonard‘s time in Los Angeles can be labeled a frustrating disaster. Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP, arrived with the hopes of delivering an NBA title to a franchise that has yet to sniff the NBA Finals. The furthest they got was in 2022, when Paul George led the team (Leonard unavailable) to the Western Conference Finals before bowing out to the Phoenix Suns.

A few seasons later, the Clippers have consistently failed to become a threat in the West with countless dramas surrounding them. Kawhi is at the center of it because even if his numbers look good and his impact is clear to see, there haven’t been too many times we have seen him on the floor focused on basketball.

Not to mention, the Clippers are in trouble when it comes to their future. They don’t own any first-round picks until 2030, and their all-in approach has left them in severe trouble if they aren’t competing for championships.

Now, with the Clippers standing at 6-19 and heading to the lottery, they have to blow it up and likely move Leonard to a new team that could use his services. So which teams could be interested? Well, we have an idea of what each team could propose to acquire the 34-year-old swingman this season. Leonard won’t generate the same interest he would have many years ago, but there still might be something each team could put together for him.

Atlanta Hawks

Proposed Trade Details

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Asa Newell, 2026 first-round pick, 2029 second-round pick (CLE)

For Atlanta, this deal will be about winning in the East right now. Kawhi Leonard instantly becomes the best two-way wing Trae Young has ever played with, solving the Hawks’ biggest playoff problem: two-way play that doesn’t collapse against the best teams.

Leonard’s presence would allow Trae to rest offensively while giving Atlanta a late-game closer who doesn’t need the ball every possession. The East is wide open, so the Hawks can make a move around their core that also features Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels.

From the Clippers’ perspective, Kristaps Porzingis (19.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG) gives them a modern stretch big to anchor a retool, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (career-high 20.7 PPG this season) adds a plug-and-play perimeter defender, and Asa Newell, plus a distant first, gives them long-term upside. For an aging star, that isn’t a bad return.

Boston Celtics

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Derrick White, Anfernee Simons, 2032 second-round pick

Boston swinging this deal would be a sign of ruthless title-chasing once Jayson Tatum gets back next year. Kawhi Leonard sliding into a lineup with Tatum and Jaylen Brown would be terrifying defensively and devastating in playoff isolation basketball, especially when possessions slow down.

Losing Derrick White (17.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.2 APG) hurts, but Leonard’s ability to dominate elite wings in the postseason is something Boston has lacked at the absolute highest level since winning an NBA title and trading away Jrue Holiday. Kris Dunn (7.7 PPG, 2.8 APG) is a sneaky pickup as well, since he is stout defensively and a perfect backup to Payton Pritchard.

For the Clippers, White gives them a culture setter and elite guard defender, while Anfernee Simons provides scoring pop and a younger offensive centerpiece they can actually build around. It’s a rare blockbuster that fits both teams better than it looks on paper, and it seems feasible to get done.

Brooklyn Nets

Proposed Trade Details

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Nicolas Claxton, Terance Mann, 2031 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

Brooklyn probably won’t include a younger Michael Porter Jr. in the deal, but they would give up two of their role players. In this case, Kawhi would become the unquestioned alpha on a roster that can market a real star again without gutting every asset. At least the youngsters, such as Egor Demin, will learn how to shoot and defend from the veteran Leonard while they continue to rebuild.

For the Clippers, Nicolas Claxton (13.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 4.5 APG) is the headliner while Terance Mann (8.6 PPG, 3.7 APG) is a familiar, dependable wing. The extra seconds aren’t flashy, so they probably won’t accept this deal. The Nets won’t offer more than this, however, because they will want to keep tanking. Overall, not the best deal on the table, but for a chance to see what Brooklyn has on the table, we gave it a shot.

Charlotte Hornets

Proposed Trade Details

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, Pat Connaughton, 2031 second-round pick (NYK), 2031 second-round pick (PHX)

We like this for the Hornets. Kawhi Leonard would immediately become the most accomplished player in franchise history and give LaMelo Ball a legitimate superstar running mate who can cover for his defensive shortcomings. The Hornets wouldn’t suddenly be contenders, but they’d become relevant, competitive, and respected overnight.

For Los Angeles, Miles Bridges (21.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG) and Grant Williams (career 7.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG) provide toughness and availability, Connaughton adds rotation stability, and the picks keep the cupboard from going completely bare. This isn’t the worst trade on the list by any means, and both teams benefit in the end. As you will see, there aren’t many stronger deals on the table for a two-sided agreement.

Chicago Bulls

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Patrick Williams, Kevin Huerter, Isaac Okoro, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

The Bulls making this deal would be an admission that they want talent around Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic. Kawhi Leonard would instantly replace years of identity confusion with a clear hierarchy and playoff edge, especially for a team that has lacked a true two-way star since Jimmy Butler left. A lineup with Giddey, Vucevic, Coby White, and Leonard looks strong on paper.

The Clippers, meanwhile, get younger across the board with Patrick Williams (7.6 PPG at 24 years old), add shooting with Kevin Huerter (11.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG), defense with Isaac Okoro, and, most importantly, two future firsts that finally give them a path forward. It’s not glamorous, but it’s sensible basketball business. Perhaps Leonard would feel some pride in availability if he plays for the iconic Bulls franchise, once run by Michael Jordan.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Proposed Trade Details

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: De’Andre Hunter, Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson, 2031 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

For Cleveland, Kawhi is the missing postseason piece. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland can score, Evan Mobley can anchor the defense, but Leonard brings championship DNA and late-game composure the Cavs simply don’t have yet. Without question, the Cavs would have the juice to believe they can win the East with arguably the most talented starting lineup on paper.

The Clippers receive a strong return of rotation-ready wings in De’Andre Hunter (15.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG) and Max Strus (career 10.4 PPG), a developmental swing in Jaylon Tyson, and future draft capital. This is a trade that helps Cleveland win now while allowing Los Angeles to reset without bottoming out. We love this trade, if only it were on the table and the Cavaliers were willing to do anything to win a championship in a wide-open East.

Dallas Mavericks

Proposed Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington

Ok, the Dallas Mavericks are an utter disaster since trading Luka Doncic, and are not going to win anytime soon. Still, they might be willing to save face by getting rid of three of their available players for a chance to create the ultimate “injury-prone” Big Three of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Kawhi Leonard around Cooper Flagg. At the very least, the Mavs would have the talent to teach the young Flagg how to compete.

For the Clippers, this is a blowup move. Thompson (11.0 PPG), Gafford (8.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG), and Washington (15.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG) fit perfectly around Harden, although they won’t be winning a title anytime soon. Still, this move could help them move on from the Kawhi era, which hasn’t worked out for them.

Denver Nuggets

Proposed Trade Details

Denver Nuggets Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Kris Dunn, 2031 second-round pick

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson

Denver adding Kawhi Leonard is the kind of move that ends title debates before they start. Leonard, alongside Nikola Jokic, would give the Nuggets an unbeatable mix of offensive orchestration and perimeter lockdown defense. Losing Aaron Gordon hurts, but Kawhi essentially replaces that role at a much higher level. But would Denver disrupt chemistry to get an All-NBA-caliber star when healthy? We don’t think so, but you never know.

For the Clippers, Gordon is a culture fit and defensive anchor (posting 18.8 PPG and 5.9 RPG this season), while Cameron Johnson (11.3 PPG) provides shooting and trade flexibility. This is Denver going all-in while the Clippers rebuild their spine and actually get better by adding two hungry players around aging star James Harden (a player not always known for his motor).

Detroit Pistons

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, Jaden Ivey, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick (MIA)

This is about credibility and contention. Detroit, the first seed in the East, acquiring Kawhi Leonard would instantly change the tone around the franchise and accelerate the development of its core by giving them a real standard to follow. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren would get that third option to elevate their status considerably.

The Clippers get meaningful assets back: Jaden Ivey as a potential lead guard of the future, Tobias Harris’ expiring money, Duncan Robinson’s shooting, and two first-round picks. It’s a pragmatic deal that lets Detroit swing big without sacrificing what’s making them so good right now. A lineup with Cade, Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Kawhi would be very interesting to follow.

Golden State Warriors

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Brown

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Brandon Podziemski, 2031 first-round pick

Why not? Kawhi Leonard joining Stephen Curry would feel like a last stand for the Warriors dynasty, and a terrifying one. Leonard’s defensive versatility and playoff calm would perfectly complement Curry’s off-ball brilliance, giving Golden State one more legitimate title shot. A starting lineup with Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, and Draymond Green looks stacked on both ends.

The Clippers, meanwhile, would finally lean into youth, acquiring the exiled Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield’s shooting, and a future first. This is a clean organizational deal for both sides, and we really like it, especially considering the Warriors want to be done with Kuminga (12.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.6 APG) at this point. Don’t discount this from happening if the Warriors don’t find a better deal for Kuminga elsewhere.

Houston Rockets

Proposed Trade Details

Houston Rockets Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Fred VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jabari Smith Jr., 2030 first-round pick

Houston is closer than people think, and Kawhi Leonard could be the accelerator without changing their core principles. His presence would stabilize late-game offense, mentor a young core, and instantly make the Rockets a bigger problem. Kawhi would slot into the starting lineup as Kevin Durant occupies power forward, and suddenly, the Rockets are a superteam on paper.

For the Clippers, Fred VanVleet provides leadership and contract flexibility (player option next year), Dorian Finney-Smith brings defensive reliability, and Jabari Smith Jr. is the real prize (15.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG), a young forward with two-way upside. The Rockets probably don’t want to lose Smith Jr without getting something heavy in return, so maybe it’s a swing they might consider.

Indiana Pacers

Proposed Trade Details

Indiana Pacers Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, Isaiah Jackson

Kawhi Leonard with the Indiana Pacers would be a shock to the league, but it makes sense. He gives Tyrese Haliburton the kind of elite wing partner who can take over playoff games without hijacking the offense once the superstar point guard returns from Achilles rehab. A new big three of Hali, Kawhi Leonard, and Pascal Siakam would be strong on paper, with the likes of Aaron Nesmith offering support.

The Clippers get a strong developmental package in Nembhard (17.9 PPG), Toppin (14.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG), and Jackson, players who fit modern basketball and still have upside for an old roster. This deal is about Indiana accelerating and Los Angeles retooling without tanking. The Clippers would probably do this deal in a heartbeat, but we aren’t sure the Pacers would be willing to lose three key players for an aging star.

Los Angeles Lakers

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Cam Christie, Kobe Brown

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick

This is pure Hollywood chaos, and it works for us. Kawhi Leonard joining Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James would instantly create the most terrifying playoff trio in basketball, assuming health. Yes, LeBron and Leonard are older and dealing with injuries, but tell us this wouldn’t cause a ton of news every single week. The Lakers want to go all-in? Why not take a gamble on Leonard?

For the Clippers, this deal is about depth and youth: Hachimura (13.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG), Vanderbilt, Vincent, Kleber, and Knecht (6.4 PPG at 24 years old) give them lineup flexibility and financial relief. It’s not a star return, but it’s a necessary reset that avoids a total teardown as the veterans head towards the exit door in due time. The Clippers might look at Knecht and Hachimura as long-term assets, but if we know something about Steve Ballmer, he won’t benefit the Lakers, no matter what.

Memphis Grizzlies

Proposed Trade Details

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, 2032 first-round pick

The Memphis Grizzlies adding Kawhi Leonard would transform them from volatile to slightly more volatile, but also very interesting. His presence would not stabilize the locker room, but it would elevate the defense and give Ja Morant a true postseason safety valve. A Big Three of Morant, Leonard, and Jaren Jackson Jr would be one to follow for sure, especially if they don’t give up too much.

For the Clippers, Caldwell-Pope (7.6 PPG) is a championship-tested role player, Aldama (13.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG) and Clarke add frontcourt depth, and the future first keeps the rebuild viable. This trade aligns both teams better than expected, but the Clippers might be willing to do the deal simply for the fact that they are getting a first-round pick for their aging veteran.

Miami Heat

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, 2028 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (BKN), 2027 second-round pick swap

This feels inevitable in spirit. Kawhi Leonard fits Miami’s culture perfectly in terms of being stoic, ruthless, and built for playoff warfare. He’d give the Heat the kind of offensive closer they’ve lacked since Jimmy Butler. The Eastern Conference is wide-open, and the Heat have the means to make a trade that could get them out of the path towards a first-round exit with a chance to go a little further.

For the Clippers, Andrew Wiggins (16.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG) offers immediate rotation value, and the picks provide flexibility. It’s a classic Miami trade that makes everyone uncomfortable, and that’s usually when it works. Wiggins is the player LA needs in terms of playing defense and using hustle, and the picks are a solid return for their aging star.

Milwaukee Bucks

Proposed Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter, 2031 first-round pick

The Bucks landing Kawhi Leonard would be a desperate but brilliant move to maximize Giannis Antetokounmpo’s prime in order to try to keep him a little longer. Leonard’s ability to defend elite wings and hit impossible playoff shots would relieve enormous pressure from Giannis. Is it good enough to win the East? No, but they would be interesting to watch.

The Clippers get a strong return in Kuzma (13.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG), Portis (12.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, Porter (21.3 PPG, 6.9 APG), and a future first; depth, scoring, and rebounding are all addressed in one move. It’s risky, but moving on from a star player usually is. This isn’t the best deal for the Clippers, but one they might have to consider.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Cam Christie, Kobe Brown

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, 2027 second-round pick (CLE)

Kawhi Leonard joining Minnesota would give them the ultimate playoff weapon. He’d slot perfectly next to Anthony Edwards, taking the most challenging defensive assignments and closing games when things tighten up. Considering how rugged the West is, perhaps it isn’t the worst idea for the Timberwolves.

For the Clippers, Naz Reid (13.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG), Donte DiVincenzo (13.5 PPG, 3.7 APG, Mike Conley, and Rob Dillingham (20 years old) create a deep, flexible core that can compete immediately while developing youth. This is one of the most balanced deals on the list, and we would love to see this happen.

New Orleans Pelicans

Proposed Trade Details

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Dejounte Murray, Jordan Poole

This is a trade that makes us smirk. The Pelicans making a move for another injury-prone player would cause chaos in the city, but they would only be losing Murray and Poole, who aren’t untouchable by any means. Kawhi Leonard gives New Orleans a real alpha without sacrificing spacing or defense.

Meanwhile, the Clippers take a chance that Murray stays healthy (hasn’t played a game this season yet) and Jordan Poole (17.9 PPG) is at least a young player with some solid offensive skills. It’s rare to see a star deal that so clearly helps both teams’ identities, even if it’s by small margins.

New York Knicks

Proposed Trade Details

New York Knicks Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson

Kawhi Leonard in Madison Square Garden would be seismic, even if there is a slim chance the Knicks would lose the 28-year-old OG Anunoby (16.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG) for him. In a make-up scenario, he would instantly become the Knicks’ most accomplished star in decades and fit seamlessly into their defensive-first culture. He also won’t get a pass for not being available because the Knicks faithful would let him have it.

For the Clippers, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson provide elite defense and lineup versatility. It’s a rare star-for-star deal that works but likely won’t happen. The Clippers would accept this deal without hesitation because OG is a player they can build around.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Proposed Trade Details

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, 2030 second-round pick (MIA), 2031 second-round pick (ORL/NOP)



The Thunder probably wouldn’t shake up their championship core for an injury-prone player, especially if it means losing Isaiah Hartenstein (12.1 PPG, 10.6 RPG) and two key bench pieces. But for the sake of this article, we put together the bare minimum the Thunder would have to give to match salary.

The Clippers would probably do this deal if it’s on the table, because three lovely pieces to fit around Harden and Zubac might make sense. Hartenstein would provide cover for Zubac, and two hustle-first guards could change the poor culture right now.

Orlando Magic

Proposed Trade Details

Orlando Magic Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Desmond Bane, Jonathan Isaac, 2030 second-round pick (MIL), 2030 second-round pick (NOP)

Orlando adding Kawhi Leonard would instantly legitimize their rise. He’d give them a true playoff closer and defensive anchor while allowing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to grow naturally. Hopefully, the Florida scene might make Kawhi feel a tad more motivated to fend off his bodily injuries.

The Clippers would probably do this trade. Bane (19.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.6 APG) hasn’t made the impact he should have made with the Magic so far, but he is only 27 years old with time on his side. Isaac is 28, so getting younger with two solid wins makes sense for LA.

Philadelphia 76ers

Proposed Trade Details

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Paul George

Reuniting Kawhi Leonard with Philadelphia would be somewhat bitter. He’s the missing piece Joel Embiid has needed since 2019, but 76ers fans still can’t forget Leonard’s iconic game-winner. But alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and the Sixers’ core, Leonard could be an interesting fit.

For the Clippers, Paul George (15.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.3 APG) would return in a hilarious situation. It’s bold, dramatic, and very on-brand for both franchises. The biggest losers might be the Clippers, who made no hesitation in getting rid of George to begin with.

Phoenix Suns

Proposed Trade Details

Phoenix Suns Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale

The Phoenix Suns adding Kawhi Leonard would create an offensive juggernaut built entirely around shot-making and experience. Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Kawhi Leonard look like a very nice Big Three that makes them better than they are now.

For the Clippers, Brooks (career-high 21.7 PPG), Allen (16.5 PPG), and O’Neale (10.5 PPG) give them toughness and defense. It’s messy, but stars attract chaos, and Phoenix lives in it. We don’t see how this is a lose-lose and is probably a win-win, although that means James Harden will have to take on a bigger role.

Portland Trail Blazers

Proposed Trade Details

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Jerami Grant, Jrue Holiday, 2030 second-round pick (NYK)

This is Portland choosing relevance over patience, especially when Damian Lillard returns next season. Kawhi Leonard would instantly elevate the franchise, while Jrue Holiday (16.7 PPG, 8.3 APG) and Jerami Grant (19.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG) give the Clippers veteran leadership and defensive stability.

It’s a rare win-now deal that doesn’t completely mortgage the future. The Clippers might want to bring back two defense-first veterans to try to surround James Harden and Ivica Zubac with some players who will actually play hard.

Sacramento Kings

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk

In a perfect world, Kawhi Leonard would be the ultimate culture shift in Sacramento, bringing postseason toughness to a team that’s long relied on offense alone. Obviously, that isn’t the case because the Kings want to blow it up, and having an injury-prone star doesn’t help. But for a trade involving DeRozan and Monk, it isn’t too far-fetched.

For the Clippers, DeRozan (17.7 PPG, 3.4 APG) and Monk (12.9 PPG, 2.5 APG) provide scoring and familiarity. It’s a gamble, but one that could finally bring them fresh faces as the Kawhi nightmare ends in Los Angeles. So who wins the trade? Probably the Clippers.

San Antonio Spurs

Proposed Trade Details

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie, 2029 second-round pick (LAC), 2031 second-round pick (SAC)

This would be the full-circle moment of the decade. Kawhi Leonard returning to San Antonio to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle would rewrite NBA history. For the Clippers, Vassell (15.7 PPG) is the centerpiece, a young, efficient scorer with upside, while Barnes (13.2 PPG) and Champagnie (11.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG) add stability.

The Spurs probably wouldn’t want to take the risk for Leonard, but they aren’t losing any untouchables, while the Clippers add two young players and a veteran Barnes. It has to be taken as a win-win, but we don’t see how Leonard would want to return to Texas after leaving on such a sour note.

Toronto Raptors

Proposed Trade Details

Toronto Raptors Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Ja’Kobe Walter, 2029 second-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

Why not? Bringing Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto with the Raptors would feel like reopening a championship window that never truly closed, and it is clear the superstar player should have never left. For the Clippers, Barrett (19.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.8 APG), Agbaji, and Walter give them youth and flexibility. Both teams get what they want, and we don’t see why Kawhi wouldn’t be happy to go back.

Utah Jazz

Proposed Trade Details

Utah Jazz Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Cam Christie

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang, Taylor Hendricks, 2031 first-round pick (PHX)

Utah swinging for Kawhi Leonard would be a bold signal that they’re done waiting and want to give Lauri Markkanen a proven player when healthy. He’d instantly raise the floor and credibility of the franchise. For the Clippers, Nurkic, Anderson, Niang, and Hendricks provide size, skill, and future upside. It’s a sensible rebalancing, but the Jazz are the bigger winners.

Washington Wizards

Proposed Trade Details

Washington Wizards Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Khris Middleton, Corey Kispert, 2032 second-round pick (UTA)

This is the Washington Wizards buying relevance, at least they are trying to. Kawhi Leonard would instantly become the face of the franchise, while the Clippers get Khris Middleton’s steadiness and Corey Kispert’s shooting. It’s not flashy, but it’s functional, and sometimes that’s enough. Would the Clippers accept? Likely not.