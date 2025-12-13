Lakers Injury Report: Two Players Out vs. Suns

The Lakers will be short-handed again as they continue their road trip, with availability concerns impacting Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

According to the team’s official injury report, Austin Reaves (left calf strain) and Maxi Kleber (lumbar muscle strain) have both been ruled out. It’s yet another game the Lakers will be missing a key piece, but there is optimism they will be whole again soon.

The Suns are also dealing with availability questions of their own heading into Sunday’s matchup. Devin Booker (right groin strain) and Dillon Brooks (left Achilles soreness) are both listed as questionable, leaving their statuses uncertain. Phoenix will also be without Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Isaiah Livers (right hip strain), who have been ruled out, adding further strain to the Suns’ rotation.

For the Lakers, Reaves is still in the early stages of his recovery after suffering a left calf strain, but JJ Redick recently confirmed he is due back next week. The shooting guard is having a career year in Los Angeles, averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.3 percent shooting (36.9 percent from three).

Meanwhile, while Maxi Kleber’s role has been limited this season, his return to health would give the Lakers more depth and flexibility in their big man rotation. Expect the team to take a cautious approach with Kleber as he works through a back issue.

In addition to those absences, Bronny James Jr. will not be with the team, as he is currently assigned to the South Bay Lakers. The young guard has been going back and forth all season, but he did play as recently as December 10, going scoreless in one minute of action.

With multiple rotation players unavailable, Los Angeles will once again be forced to reshuffle minutes and lean more heavily on its core contributors, including role-players like Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Deandre Ayton.

The timing is far from ideal, as the Lakers face a Suns team that presents a difficult road test. For a group that has dealt with inconsistent lineups throughout the season, Sunday’s game will require sharper execution and added production from everyone stepping into expanded roles.

Specifically, Luka Doncic will have to carry a heavier burden to make up for the loss of his teammates. The MVP candidate is already averaging 35.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.1 percent shooting this season, but he will need to elevate his play even further if the Lakers want to win.

LeBron James will also be available against Phoenix, and he is looking better than ever after scoring a season-high 29 points against the 76ers, followed by 19 points and 15 rebounds against the Spurs. If he can carry that momentum into this game, it will provide a major boost in the frontcourt.

Ultimately, this matchup represents another test of resilience for the Lakers as they continue navigating injuries and lineup instability. With key pieces sidelined, Los Angeles will need a focused, disciplined effort to stay competitive on the road. How they respond against a banged-up Suns team could say a lot about their ability to weather adversity and keep momentum moving in the right direction as the season grinds on.