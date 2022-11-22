Skip to main content

Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays

Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. So far this season, the Greek Freak has been playing at his sparkling best, and it has resulted in the Milwaukee Bucks having the second-best record in the NBA. Obviously, Giannis deserves a lot of credit for it.

He is the heart and soul of the team, and without him, the Bucks would nowhere be close to where they are right now. Speaking of Antetokounmpo, he made all the headlines following the 'ladder' incident after losing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Giannis was initially called out by many for losing his anger, he cleared the air about the incident later on. Following that incident, Giannis made a stunning comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers and led the Bucks to another win.

Mike Budenholzer On Why He Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo

During the Bucks vs. Trail Blazers game, Giannis was bothered by the defense throughout the matchup. While it's no harm in doing that, the biggest issue that fans had was that he was absolutely hammered with fouls.

Giannis is certainly a freak of nature, but the foul in the above-mentioned clip was too much even for him. Keeping that in mind, the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer urged the NBA to protect him from such tough plays.

Via CBS Sports:

"You guys have pool reporters, you can ask again. The shot the other night in Philly was a significant shot, they don't upgrade that. I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at, the league needs to protect him. It's not just him, anybody takes those hits, the league needs to protect players."

He added, "So live it definitely looked like they wrapped him up, they went above his head, they hit him across the forehead. Live, it looked like a flagrant foul. Even though it's going to the other end of the court, live and as it happened I don't see how that's not a flagrant one. If the arena showed replays I didn't see the replays and I haven't seen any replays since. But when you go high, above the shoulder and wrap someone up -- looked like a non-basketball play, looked like a clear flagrant."

As Budenholzer said, it clearly looked like a flagrant foul, but the refs didn't give it even after replaying the play multiple times. Hopefully, the league will look into the matter before such plays lead to a serious injury to Giannis.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays
NBA Media

Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Says Kobe Bryant's Family Requested To Reduce Kobe's Parts In The Series
NBA Media

Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Says Kobe Bryant's Family Requested To Reduce Kobe's Parts In The Series

By Gautam Varier
Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For World Record $3.12 Million
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For World Record $3.12 Million

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Is Disappointed With How Black People Treat Gays
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Is Disappointed With How Black People Treat Gays

By Gautam Varier
Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"

By Gautam Varier
Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game
NBA Media

Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game

By Gautam Varier
Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment Of His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment Of His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"

By Gautam Varier
Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."
NBA Media

Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market
NBA Media

New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"
NBA Media

Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation

By Ishaan Bhattacharya