Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. So far this season, the Greek Freak has been playing at his sparkling best, and it has resulted in the Milwaukee Bucks having the second-best record in the NBA. Obviously, Giannis deserves a lot of credit for it.

He is the heart and soul of the team, and without him, the Bucks would nowhere be close to where they are right now. Speaking of Antetokounmpo, he made all the headlines following the 'ladder' incident after losing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Giannis was initially called out by many for losing his anger, he cleared the air about the incident later on. Following that incident, Giannis made a stunning comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers and led the Bucks to another win.

Mike Budenholzer On Why He Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo

During the Bucks vs. Trail Blazers game, Giannis was bothered by the defense throughout the matchup. While it's no harm in doing that, the biggest issue that fans had was that he was absolutely hammered with fouls.

Giannis is certainly a freak of nature, but the foul in the above-mentioned clip was too much even for him. Keeping that in mind, the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer urged the NBA to protect him from such tough plays.

Via CBS Sports:

"You guys have pool reporters, you can ask again. The shot the other night in Philly was a significant shot, they don't upgrade that. I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at, the league needs to protect him. It's not just him, anybody takes those hits, the league needs to protect players." He added, "So live it definitely looked like they wrapped him up, they went above his head, they hit him across the forehead. Live, it looked like a flagrant foul. Even though it's going to the other end of the court, live and as it happened I don't see how that's not a flagrant one. If the arena showed replays I didn't see the replays and I haven't seen any replays since. But when you go high, above the shoulder and wrap someone up -- looked like a non-basketball play, looked like a clear flagrant."

As Budenholzer said, it clearly looked like a flagrant foul, but the refs didn't give it even after replaying the play multiple times. Hopefully, the league will look into the matter before such plays lead to a serious injury to Giannis.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.