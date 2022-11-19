Giannis Antetokounmpo Opened Up On Why He Tossed A Ladder In Sixers' Home Arena After A Loss

Credit: Benny Sieu/USA Today Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player whom many fans adore for his personality. Giannis is an extremely easygoing person; his sense of humor is something a lot of fans appreciate. The Greek Freak is known to make a ton of dad jokes and puns during his press conferences, and his attitude to keep improving as much as he can also is a huge part of what makes him so admirable.

Giannis rarely gets any bad press, he doesn't have a combative personality, but he recently got into an altercation. The Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, with Joel Embiid getting the better of Antetokounmpo. One of the larger storylines from the game was Giannis missing several free throws, including air balling a few.

And after the game, Giannis was attempting to practice free throws at the Wells Fargo Center when he got into a bit of an altercation.

Giannis got into a bit of a spat with an employee that was trying to take the baskets down. The employee put a ladder under the hoop, which ended up falling when a frustrated Giannis tried to get it out of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained His Side Of The Story Following The Ladder Incident

There were a lot of people that didn't like the way Giannis behaved during the video of the incident. But there was a lot more to what happened than what was first apparent. And Antetokounmpo spoke about it after explaining his side of the story to The Athletic.



“I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form,” Antetokounmpo said, an hour after the incident. “I feel like today was just unfortunate event that took place. I think people did not respect the fact that sometimes players want to get some extra work in. I think it’s unprofessional to kick somebody off the court or take the ball or whatever the case might be. Or put the ladder in front of somebody while he’s trying to do his job. We get paid to do this. They didn’t just pick us. We get paid.”

Giannis has a point, there's no reason why he shouldn't have been allowed to get his free throws up. The entire incident seems to be an unfortunate one, but hopefully, this is where the matter will come to an end. There is unlikely to be too much fallout from it also, as it seems to be a pretty big misunderstanding.

