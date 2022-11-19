Skip to main content

Giannis Antetokounmpo Opened Up On Why He Tossed A Ladder In Sixers' Home Arena After A Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo Opened Up On Why He Tossed A Ladder In Sixers' Home Arena After A Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player whom many fans adore for his personality. Giannis is an extremely easygoing person; his sense of humor is something a lot of fans appreciate. The Greek Freak is known to make a ton of dad jokes and puns during his press conferences, and his attitude to keep improving as much as he can also is a huge part of what makes him so admirable. 

Giannis rarely gets any bad press, he doesn't have a combative personality, but he recently got into an altercation. The Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, with Joel Embiid getting the better of Antetokounmpo. One of the larger storylines from the game was Giannis missing several free throws, including air balling a few. 

And after the game, Giannis was attempting to practice free throws at the Wells Fargo Center when he got into a bit of an altercation

Giannis got into a bit of a spat with an employee that was trying to take the baskets down. The employee put a ladder under the hoop, which ended up falling when a frustrated Giannis tried to get it out of the way. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained His Side Of The Story Following The Ladder Incident

There were a lot of people that didn't like the way Giannis behaved during the video of the incident. But there was a lot more to what happened than what was first apparent. And Antetokounmpo spoke about it after explaining his side of the story to The Athletic. 

“I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form,” Antetokounmpo said, an hour after the incident. “I feel like today was just unfortunate event that took place. I think people did not respect the fact that sometimes players want to get some extra work in. I think it’s unprofessional to kick somebody off the court or take the ball or whatever the case might be. Or put the ladder in front of somebody while he’s trying to do his job. We get paid to do this. They didn’t just pick us. We get paid.”

Giannis has a point, there's no reason why he shouldn't have been allowed to get his free throws up. The entire incident seems to be an unfortunate one, but hopefully, this is where the matter will come to an end. There is unlikely to be too much fallout from it also, as it seems to be a pretty big misunderstanding. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update. 

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

DeMar DeRozan Defends Nikola Vucevic For Missing Free Throws In Loss To Magic
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Defends Nikola Vucevic For Missing Free Throws In Loss To Magic

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Writes Heartfelt Message Ahead Of His Return To Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League
NBA Media

Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League

By Divij Kulkarni
Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request
NBA Media

Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out
NBA Media

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team
NBA Media

Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA
NBA Media

Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court

By Aaron Abhishek