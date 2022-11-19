Giannis Antetokounmpo And Montrezl Harrell Had A Heated Postgame Altercation: "This Isn't F***ing Milwaukee"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell's postgame altercation put a dampener on the Philadelphia 76ers' hard-earned 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following the game, Antetokounmpo attempted to shoot free throws at the Wells Fargo Center and that had Harrell, the Sixers' backup center taking issue with it. He returned to the court with assistant coach Jordan Love, and took the ball away from the Bucks star.

Per The Athletic, who was able to capture the entire sequence of events, Harrell minced no words while expressing his displeasure.

"This Isn't F***ing Milwaukee. Get that s**t out of there.”

The drama didn't end there as Love stood between the two players and told Antetokounmpo that he could not have the ball to shoot after the game, to which the forward left the court and returned with two more balls.

This time, an employee from the arena pushed a large A-frame ladder in front of the hoop where Antetokounmpo was shooting, and when asked to move the ladder, the employee refused, leading the player to try and move it, only to knock it over.

The video of Antetokounmpo trying to move the ladder was captured by a Sixers fan:



Safe to say, Harrell screaming at Antetokounmpo didn't end there as he also reportedly threatened his brother Thanasis, who walked over to try and talk to him.

"Yeah I took the ball, get the f*** outta here," Harrell said, as Giannis shouted from his end: "I'm doing my f*****g job."

Thanasis also had Harrell telling him: "I'll beat your ass," while reportedly adding "you better send that s**t back to the locker room."

The Sixers declined to comment on the incident.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reflects On The Murky Incident: "I Never Try To Disrespect Anyone."

Speaking postgame, the Bucks forward shed light on the altercation while stressing that his intention was to never disrespect anyone.

At the same time, he also added that he was doing his job as a player. According to CBS Sports, Antetokounmpo also addressed Harrell's actions.

"I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form," Antetokounmpo said after the incident. "I feel like today was just unfortunate event that took place. I think people did not respect the fact that sometimes players want to get some extra work in. I think it's unprofessional to kick somebody off the court or take the ball or whatever the case might be. Or put the ladder in front of somebody while he's trying to do his job. We get paid to do this. They didn't just pick us. We get paid."

Meanwhile, Harrell took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident.

Aye make sure you get the complete story I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT!

While there is yet to be any official word on whether the league will delve deeper into the issue, the two teams will look to move past the incident. Milwaukee plays the Portland Trail Blazers next, while Philadelphia takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

